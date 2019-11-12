Global Tunnel Boring Machine Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market Size, By Product Type, By Application, By Region; Growth Potential, Trends Analysis, Competitive Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market is projected to grow with a substantial rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, due to the incremental spending on road and railway infrastructure by the government and private firms.

Moreover, the major factor driving the market growth is the increasing construction of a road tunnel and railway tunnel coupled with the utilization of tunnel boring machine for hydropower, pipeline, and water and sewage.

Furthermore, the increase in the need for micro-tunnelling for the water management system for urban areas will accelerate the growth of the Tunnel Boring Machine market. Additionally, the augmentation in demand for technologically advanced tunnel boring machine and adoption of tunnel boring machine in coal mining industries will contribute to Tunnel Boring Machine market growth during the forecast period.

Also, the rapidly adoption of tunnel boring machine for boosting transportation sectors coupled with the rising need to connect the cities in order to enhance commerce sector within the country, are expected to boost the Tunnel Boring Machine market in the upcoming year. In addition, the upsurge in urbanization and increasing expenditure on roads and railway infrastructure will influence the global Tunnel Boring Machine market over the forecast period.

Hard Ground TBM product type of Tunnel Boring Machine market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of product type, the Tunnel Boring Machine market has been segmented into Soft Ground TBM and Hard Ground TBM. Hard Ground TBM dominates the global Tunnel Boring Machine owing to its applications in design and constructs a high-scale tunnel project like road and railway infrastructure. Soft Ground TBM market will influence by its properties like balancing the pressure conditions at the tunnel face, avoids uncontrolled inflow of soil into the machine and creates the conditions for rapid tunneling with the minimum settlement.

Traffic tunneling are projected to lead the industry for utilizing applications of the Tunnel Boring Machine during the forecast period

On the basis of Application, the global Tunnel Boring Machine market has been segmented into traffic tunneling and utility tunneling. By Application, traffic tunneling segment will lead the market owing to its huge demand for road tunneling and railway/metro tunneling. Utility tunneling market will grow by rising demand for TBM in municipal water and sewage, hydropower, and pipelines.

The Asia- Pacific accounts for the lion's share of the global Tunnel Boring Machine market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the Tunnel Boring Machine market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific dominates the world Tunnel Boring Machine market over the forecast period owing to rising government expenditure on infrastructure coupled with the rising number of road and railway tunnel infrastructure. Europe market will trigger by the huge demand of TBM for increasing and improving tunneling projects.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Framework

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Insights



4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Industry Impact and Forces

4.2.1. Growth Drivers

4.2.2. Challenges

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. Growth Potential analysis, 2018

4.5. Strategic Outlook

4.6. Porter's Five forces analysis

4.7. PESTEL Analysis

5. Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Company (Market Share 2018)

5.2. Market Share & Forecast 2015-2025, (USD Million)

5.2.1. By Product Type

5.2.1.1. Soft Ground TBM

5.2.1.2. Hard Ground TBM

5.2.2. By Application

5.2.2.1. Traffic tunneling

5.2.2.2. Utility tunneling

5.2.3. By Region

6. North America Tunnel Boring Machine Market

6.1. Key Regional Trends

6.2. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

6.2.1. By Product Type

6.2.2. By Application

6.2.3. By Country

6.2.3.1. U.S

6.2.3.2. Canada

7. Europe Tunnel Boring Machine Market

7.1. Key Regional Trends

7.2. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

7.2.1. By Product Type

7.2.2. By Application

7.2.3. By Country

7.2.3.1. Germany

7.2.3.2. U.K

7.2.3.3. France

7.2.3.4. Italy

8. Asia Pacific Tunnel Boring Machine Market

8.1. Key Regional Trends

8.2. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

8.2.1. By Product Type

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By Country

8.2.3.1. China

8.2.3.2. India

8.2.3.3. Japan

8.2.3.4. Australia

9. Latin America Tunnel Boring Machine Market

9.1. Key Regional Trends

9.2. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

9.2.1. By Product Type

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.3. By Country

9.2.3.1. Brazil

9.2.3.2. Argentina

10. Middle East & Africa Tunnel Boring Machine Market

10.1. Key Regional Trends

10.2. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

10.2.1. By Product Type

10.2.2. By Application

10.2.3. By Country

10.2.3.1. Saudi Arabia

10.2.3.2. UAE

11. Company Profiles

11.1. Herrenknecht Ag,

11.2. The Robbins Company

11.3. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

11.4. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

11.5. Hitachi Zosen Corporation

11.6. Jim Technology Corporation

11.7. Komatsu

11.8. Northern Heavy Industries Group Co., Ltd.

11.9. SELI

11.10. Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co., Ltd.

11.11. Tianye Tolian Heavy Industry Co., Ltd

11.12. CRCHI,

11.13. Terratec Ltd.

