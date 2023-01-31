Global Tunnel Construction Report 2022: Project Pipeline Stands at $1.12 Trillion

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tunnel Construction Projects Overview and Analytics by Stages, Key Countries and Players (Contractors, Consultants and Project Owners), 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tunnel construction projects pipeline, as tracked by the publisher, stands at $1.12 trillion, comprising projects at all stages of development from announcement to execution.

The total pipeline value reflects the overall values of projects that are either entirely tunnels or that have tunnels as an integral part of the work.



This report provides a detailed analysis of tunnel construction projects globally, based on projects tracked.



Scope

The report provides analysis based on the publisher's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions.

The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects.

Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners

Key Topics Covered:

Global Overview

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and North Africa

and Sub-Saharan Africa

South-East Asia

South Asia

North-East Asia

Australasia

