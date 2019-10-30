Global Turbine Control System Industry
Turbine Control System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.5%. Sensors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.7 Billion by the year 2025, Sensors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$188.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$153.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sensors will reach a market size of US$161.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; American Superconductor Corporation; Compressor Controls Corporation; Emersion Electric Co.; General Electric Company; HEINZMANN GmbH & Co. KG; Honeywell Process Solutions; HPi LLC; Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Mita-Teknik; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC; Siemens AG; Woodward, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Turbine Control System Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Turbine Control System Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Turbine Control System Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Turbine Control System Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Steam (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Steam (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Steam (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Gas (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Gas (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Gas (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Sensors (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Sensors (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Sensors (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: HMI (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: HMI (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: HMI (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Controllers (Component) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Controllers (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Controllers (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Software (Component) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Software (Component) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other Components (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Other Components (Component) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Other Components (Component) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Turbine Control System Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Table 28: United States Turbine Control System Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Turbine Control System Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Turbine Control System Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Turbine Control System Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Turbine Control System Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Turbine Control System Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Turbine Control System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Turbine Control System Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Turbine Control System Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Turbine Control System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Turbine Control System Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Turbine Control System Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Turbine Control System: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Turbine Control System Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Turbine Control System Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Market for Turbine Control System: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Turbine Control System Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Turbine Control System Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Turbine Control System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Turbine Control System Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Turbine Control System Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Turbine Control System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Turbine Control System Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Turbine Control System Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Turbine Control System Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 52: European Turbine Control System Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Turbine Control System Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Turbine Control System Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Turbine Control System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Turbine Control System Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Turbine Control System Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Turbine Control System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 59: Turbine Control System Market in Europe in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Turbine Control System Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Turbine Control System Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: French Turbine Control System Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Turbine Control System Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Turbine Control System Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: French Turbine Control System Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Turbine Control System Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Turbine Control System Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Turbine Control System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Turbine Control System Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Turbine Control System Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Turbine Control System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Turbine Control System Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Turbine Control System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Turbine Control System Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Turbine Control System Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian Turbine Control System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Turbine Control System Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Turbine Control System Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Turbine Control System:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Turbine Control System Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Turbine Control System Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Turbine Control System:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Turbine Control System Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Turbine Control System Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Turbine Control System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Turbine Control System Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Turbine Control System Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Spanish Turbine Control System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish Turbine Control System Historic Market Review
by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Turbine Control System Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Turbine Control System Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Turbine Control System Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Turbine Control System Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian Turbine Control System Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Turbine Control System Market in Russia by Component:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian Turbine Control System Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Turbine Control System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: Turbine Control System Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Turbine Control System Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Turbine Control System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 101: Turbine Control System Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Turbine Control System Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Turbine Control System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: Turbine Control System Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Turbine Control System Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Turbine Control System Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Turbine Control System Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Turbine Control System Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Turbine Control System Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Turbine Control System Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Turbine Control System Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Turbine Control System Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Turbine Control System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Turbine Control System Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Turbine Control System Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Turbine Control System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian Turbine Control System Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Turbine Control System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Turbine Control System Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Turbine Control System Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Indian Turbine Control System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian Turbine Control System Historic Market Review
by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Turbine Control System Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Turbine Control System Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Turbine Control System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 126: Turbine Control System Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Turbine Control System Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Turbine Control System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 129: Turbine Control System Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Turbine Control
System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Turbine Control System Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Turbine Control System Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Turbine Control
System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Turbine Control System Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Turbine Control System Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Turbine Control System Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 137: Turbine Control System Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Turbine Control System Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Turbine Control System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Turbine Control System Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Turbine Control System Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Turbine Control System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Turbine Control System Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Turbine Control System Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Turbine Control System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 146: Turbine Control System Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Turbine Control System Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Argentinean Turbine Control System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 149: Turbine Control System Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Turbine Control System Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 151: Turbine Control System Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Turbine Control System Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Turbine Control System Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Turbine Control System Market in Brazil by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Turbine Control System Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Turbine Control System Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 157: Turbine Control System Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Turbine Control System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Turbine Control System Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Turbine Control System Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Turbine Control System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican Turbine Control System Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Turbine Control System Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Turbine Control System Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Turbine Control System Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Turbine Control System Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 167: Turbine Control System Market in Rest of Latin
America by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Turbine Control System Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Turbine Control System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 170: Turbine Control System Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Turbine Control System Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Turbine Control System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East Turbine Control System Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Turbine Control System Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Turbine Control System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 176: The Middle East Turbine Control System Historic
Market by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Turbine Control System Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Turbine Control System: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Turbine Control System Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Turbine Control System Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Iranian Market for Turbine Control System: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Turbine Control System Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian Turbine Control System Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Turbine Control System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 185: Turbine Control System Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Turbine Control System Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Israeli Turbine Control System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 188: Turbine Control System Market in Israel in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Turbine Control System Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Turbine Control System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Turbine Control System Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Turbine Control System Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Turbine Control System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Turbine Control System Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Turbine Control System Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Turbine Control System Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Turbine Control System Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Turbine Control System Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Turbine Control System Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Turbine Control System Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 201: Turbine Control System Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Turbine Control System Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Turbine Control System Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Turbine Control System Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Turbine Control System Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Turbine Control System Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Turbine Control System Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 208: African Turbine Control System Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Turbine Control System Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Turbine Control System Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: African Turbine Control System Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Turbine Control System Market in Africa by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: African Turbine Control System Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR CORPORATION
COMPRESSOR CONTROLS CORPORATION
EMERSION ELECTRIC
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
HEINZMANN GMBH & CO. KG
HPI
HONEYWELL PROCESS SOLUTIONS
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES
MITA-TEKNIK
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
SIEMENS AG
WOODWARD, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
