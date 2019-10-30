Global Turbine Control System Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Turbine Control System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.5%. Sensors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.7 Billion by the year 2025, Sensors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$188.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$153.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sensors will reach a market size of US$161.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; American Superconductor Corporation; Compressor Controls Corporation; Emersion Electric Co.; General Electric Company; HEINZMANN GmbH & Co. KG; Honeywell Process Solutions; HPi LLC; Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Mita-Teknik; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC; Siemens AG; Woodward, Inc.







IV. COMPETITION



AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR CORPORATION

COMPRESSOR CONTROLS CORPORATION

EMERSION ELECTRIC

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

HEINZMANN GMBH & CO. KG

HPI

HONEYWELL PROCESS SOLUTIONS

KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

MITA-TEKNIK

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC

SIEMENS AG

WOODWARD, INC.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

