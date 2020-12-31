Global Turbo Generator Market (2020 to 2027) - by Type, Cooling System, and End-user

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Turbo Generator Market by Type, Cooling System, and End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global turbo generator market was valued at $10.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $12.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2020 to 2027.



Turbo generator is a system in which turbine is connected to generator and converts mechanical energy of steam, water, natural gas into electricity. Turbo generator is also called as turbine generator. Turbine generator has normal speed of 1,500 or 3,000 rpm depending on number of poles at 50 HZ. It can be used as standby, emergency, standalone, and peak shaving unit. Cooling systems used in the turbo generators depending on the applications include air-cooled, water-cooled, and hydrogen-cooled generators. It is utilized in the generation of power in nuclear, gas, hydro, thermal and other power plants.



Rapid growth in the installation of gas power plants is a key factor driving the growth of the turbo generator market. In addition, increase in demand for continuous and stable power supply contribute toward the growth of the global turbo generator market in the upcoming years. However, increase in developments in the renewable energy sector and stringent governmental regulations toward greenhouse gases emissions hampers the growth of the market, globally. Conversely, increase in investment toward the electrification of rural and remote areas is expected to create potential growth opportunity for key player operating in this market.



The global turbo generator market is segmented into type, cooling system, end-user, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into gas turbine generator, steam turbine generator, and water turbine generator. As per cooling system, it is classified into air-cooled, water-cooled, and hydrogen-cooled. By end-user, the market is fragmented into coal power plants, gas power plants, nuclear power plants and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits



The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2020 and 2027.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global turbo generator market is provided.

Porter's five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the global turbo generator market growth, in terms of value.

The key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which help to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.2. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping the Market

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Top Investment Pockets

3.5. Patent Analysis

3.5.1. By Region, 2013-2019

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Increase in Need for Continuous & Stable Power Supply

3.6.1.2. Rapid Industrialization & Urbanization

3.6.1.3. Rapid Growth in Gas Power Plants

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Implementation of Stringent Government Regulations Toward Environmental Pollution

3.6.2.2. Rapid Development in the Renewable Energy Sector

3.6.3. Opportunity

3.6.3.1. Increase in Investment on Electrification of Remote & Rural Area

3.7. Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak on the Market



Chapter 4: Turbo Generator Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Gas Turbine Generator

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.3. Steam Turbine Generator

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.4. Water Turbine Generator

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Electricity Generation, by Sources, 2019

4.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.4. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Turbo Generator Market, by Cooling System

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Air-Cooled

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.3. Water-Cooled

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.4. Hydrogen-Cooled

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Turbo Generator Market, by End-Users

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Coal Power Plants

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.3. Gas Power Plants

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.4. Nuclear Power Plants

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Turbo Generator Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2019

8.2. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.3. Competitive Heatmap



Chapter 9: Company Profiles

9.1. General Electric

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Company Snapshot

9.1.3. Operating Business Segments

9.1.4. Product Portfolio

9.1.5. Business Performance

9.2. Siemens AG

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Company Snapshot

9.2.3. Operating Business Segments

9.2.4. Product Portfolio

9.2.5. Business Performance

9.3. Andritz AG

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Company Snapshot

9.3.3. Operating Business Segments

9.3.4. Product Portfolio

9.3.5. Business Performance

9.4. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Company Snapshot

9.4.3. Product Portfolio

9.4.4. Business Performance

9.5. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Company Snapshot

9.5.3. Operating Business Segments

9.5.4. Product Portfolio

9.5.5. Business Performance

9.6. Suzlon Energy Ltd.

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Company Snapshot

9.6.3. Product Portfolio

9.6.4. Business Performance

9.7. Ebara Corporation

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Company Snapshot

9.7.3. Operating Business Segments

9.7.4. Product Portfolio

9.7.5. Business Performance

9.8. Toshiba Corporation

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Company Snapshot

9.8.3. Operating Business Segments

9.8.4. Product Portfolio

9.8.5. Business Performance

9.9. Ansaldo Energia S. P. A.

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Company Snapshot

9.9.3. Operating Business Segments

9.9.4. Product Portfolio

9.9.5. Business Performance

9.10. Beijing Beizhong Steam Turbine Generator Co. Ltd.

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Company Snapshot

9.10.3. Product Portfolio



