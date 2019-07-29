Global Turbocompressor Industry
Jul 29, 2019, 13:13 ET
NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Turbocompressor market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.
1 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 4.8%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Centrifugal Turbocompressors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.3 Billion by the year 2025, Centrifugal Turbocompressors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799844/?utm_source=PRN
- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$209.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$625.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Centrifugal Turbocompressors will reach a market size of US$645.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Atlas Copco AB (Sweden); Elliott Group (USA); GE Oil & ; Gas (USA); Howden Group Ltd. (United Kingdom); Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland); Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan); Kobe Steel Ltd. (Japan); MAN Diesel & ; Turbo SE (Germany); Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan); Siemens AG (Germany); SKF Group (Sweden); Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799844/?utm_source=PRN
TURBOCOMPRESSOR MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Turbocompressor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Centrifugal Turbocompressors (Type) Global Competitor Market
Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Axial Turbocompressors (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Turbocompressor Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Turbocompressor Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Turbocompressor Market Share Shift Across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Oil & Gas (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Oil & Gas (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Oil & Gas (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Chemical (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 8: Chemical (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Chemical (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 10: Power Generation (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Power Generation (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Power Generation (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
Across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Centrifugal Turbocompressors (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Centrifugal Turbocompressors (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Centrifugal Turbocompressors (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Axial Turbocompressors (Type) Potential Growth MARKETs Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Axial Turbocompressors (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Axial Turbocompressors (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Single Stage (Stage) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Single Stage (Stage) Region Wise Breakdown of
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Single Stage (Stage) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Multi-Stage (Stage) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Multi-Stage (Stage) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Multi-Stage (Stage) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Turbocompressor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Centrifugal Turbocompressors (Type) Market Share Analysis (in
%) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Axial Turbocompressors (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %)
in the US: 2019 & 2025
Table 28: United States Turbocompressor Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Turbocompressor Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Turbocompressor Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Stage: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Turbocompressor Market in the United States by Stage:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown
by Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Turbocompressor Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Turbocompressor Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Canadian Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Turbocompressor Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Turbocompressor Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Stage: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Turbocompressor Historic Market Review by
Stage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Turbocompressor Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Stage for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Turbocompressor in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Turbocompressor Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Turbocompressor Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Market for Turbocompressor: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period
2018-2025
Table 50: Turbocompressor Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Market for Turbocompressor: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Stage for the
period 2018-2025
Table 53: Turbocompressor Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Stage for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis by
Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Turbocompressor in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Turbocompressor Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Chinese Turbocompressor Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Turbocompressor Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Turbocompressor Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Chinese Turbocompressor Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Stage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Turbocompressor Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Stage: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Turbocompressor Market by Stage: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Turbocompressor Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Centrifugal Turbocompressors (Type) Market Share (in %) by
Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Axial Turbocompressors (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major
Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 64: European Turbocompressor Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 65: Turbocompressor Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: European Turbocompressor Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Turbocompressor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: Turbocompressor Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: European Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 71: Turbocompressor Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Stage: 2018-2025
Table 74: Turbocompressor Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Stage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown by
Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 76: Turbocompressor Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 77: French Turbocompressor Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: French Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Turbocompressor Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: French Turbocompressor Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Turbocompressor Market in France by Stage: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: French Turbocompressor Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Stage: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis by
Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 85: Turbocompressor Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: German Turbocompressor Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Turbocompressor Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Turbocompressor Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German Turbocompressor Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: German Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Turbocompressor Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Stage for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Turbocompressor Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Stage: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown by
Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 94: Italian Demand for Turbocompressor in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Turbocompressor Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: Italian Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Italian Turbocompressor Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Turbocompressor Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Turbocompressor Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Italian Turbocompressor Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Stage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Turbocompressor Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Stage: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Turbocompressor Market by Stage: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Turbocompressor in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: United Kingdom Turbocompressor Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Turbocompressor Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Turbocompressor: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 107: Turbocompressor Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Turbocompressor: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Stage for the
period 2018-2025
Table 110: Turbocompressor Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Stage for the Period
2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis
by Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 112: Spanish Turbocompressor Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Turbocompressor Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 114: Spanish Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Spanish Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Spanish Turbocompressor Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Turbocompressor Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Spanish Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Stage: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Spanish Turbocompressor Historic Market Review by
Stage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Turbocompressor Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Stage for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 121: Russian Turbocompressor Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Turbocompressor Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 123: Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Russian Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Turbocompressor Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 126: Russian Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Russian Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Stage: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Turbocompressor Market in Russia by Stage: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 129: Russian Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown by
Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 130: Rest of Europe Turbocompressor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 131: Turbocompressor Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Europe Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Europe Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 134: Turbocompressor Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe Turbocompressor Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Europe Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Stage: 2018-2025
Table 137: Turbocompressor Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Stage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe Turbocompressor Market Share
Breakdown by Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 140: Turbocompressor Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Turbocompressor Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Turbocompressor Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Turbocompressor Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Turbocompressor Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Turbocompressor Market in Asia-Pacific by Stage:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Turbocompressor Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Stage: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis
by Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 151: Turbocompressor Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Australian Turbocompressor Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Turbocompressor Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Turbocompressor Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Australian Turbocompressor Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Australian Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Turbocompressor Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Stage for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Australian Turbocompressor Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Stage: 2009-2017
Table 159: Australian Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown by
Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 160: Indian Turbocompressor Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Turbocompressor Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 162: Indian Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Indian Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Indian Turbocompressor Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Turbocompressor Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: Indian Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Stage: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Indian Turbocompressor Historic Market Review by
Stage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Turbocompressor Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Stage for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 169: Turbocompressor Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: South Korean Turbocompressor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 171: Turbocompressor Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Turbocompressor Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 173: South Korean Turbocompressor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 174: Turbocompressor Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Turbocompressor Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Stage for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 176: South Korean Turbocompressor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Stage: 2009-2017
Table 177: Turbocompressor Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Turbocompressor in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Rest of Asia-Pacific Turbocompressor Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 180: Turbocompressor Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Turbocompressor:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 182: Turbocompressor Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Turbocompressor Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Turbocompressor:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Stage
for the period 2018-2025
Table 185: Turbocompressor Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Stage for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Turbocompressor Market Share
Analysis by Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 187: Latin American Turbocompressor Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025
Table 188: Turbocompressor Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Latin American Turbocompressor Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Latin American Demand for Turbocompressor in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Turbocompressor Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Latin American Turbocompressor Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Latin American Turbocompressor Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Turbocompressor Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Turbocompressor Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Latin American Turbocompressor Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Stage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Turbocompressor Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Stage: 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Turbocompressor Market by Stage:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 199: Argentinean Turbocompressor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 200: Turbocompressor Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 201: Argentinean Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Argentinean Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 203: Turbocompressor Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Argentinean Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Argentinean Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Stage: 2018-2025
Table 206: Turbocompressor Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Stage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Argentinean Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown
by Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 208: Turbocompressor Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 209: Brazilian Turbocompressor Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Brazilian Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 211: Turbocompressor Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Brazilian Turbocompressor Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 213: Brazilian Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Turbocompressor Market in Brazil by Stage: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Brazilian Turbocompressor Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Stage: 2009-2017
Table 216: Brazilian Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis by
Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 217: Turbocompressor Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Mexican Turbocompressor Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 219: Turbocompressor Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Turbocompressor Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 221: Mexican Turbocompressor Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 222: Mexican Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Turbocompressor Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Stage for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 224: Mexican Turbocompressor Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Stage: 2009-2017
Table 225: Mexican Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown by
Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 226: Rest of Latin America Turbocompressor Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 227: Turbocompressor Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 228: Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Turbocompressor Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 230: Turbocompressor Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Turbocompressor Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Turbocompressor Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Stage: 2018 to 2025
Table 233: Turbocompressor Market in Rest of Latin America by
Stage: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Turbocompressor Market Share
Breakdown by Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 235: The Middle East Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 236: Turbocompressor Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 237: The Middle East Turbocompressor Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 238: The Middle East Turbocompressor Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 239: Turbocompressor Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 240: The Middle East Turbocompressor Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 241: The Middle East Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: The Middle East Turbocompressor Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 243: Turbocompressor Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 244: The Middle East Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Stage: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: The Middle East Turbocompressor Historic Market by
Stage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 246: Turbocompressor Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Stage for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 247: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
T
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799844/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article