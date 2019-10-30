Global Turbocompressor Industry
Turbocompressor market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.1%. Centrifugal Turbocompressors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.3 Billion by the year 2025, Centrifugal Turbocompressors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$187.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$156.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Centrifugal Turbocompressors will reach a market size of US$558 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Atlas Copco AB; Elliott Group; GE Oil & Gas; Howden Group Ltd.; Ingersoll-Rand PLC; Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.; Kobe Steel Ltd.; MAN Diesel & Turbo SE; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.; Siemens AG; SKF Group; Sulzer Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Turbocompressor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Turbocompressor Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Turbocompressor Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Turbocompressor Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Oil & Gas (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Oil & Gas (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Oil & Gas (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Chemical (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 8: Chemical (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Chemical (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 10: Power Generation (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Power Generation (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Power Generation (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Centrifugal Turbocompressors (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Centrifugal Turbocompressors (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Centrifugal Turbocompressors (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Axial Turbocompressors (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Axial Turbocompressors (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Axial Turbocompressors (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Single Stage (Stage) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Single Stage (Stage) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Single Stage (Stage) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Multi-Stage (Stage) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Multi-Stage (Stage) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Multi-Stage (Stage) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Turbocompressor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 28: United States Turbocompressor Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Turbocompressor Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Turbocompressor Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Stage: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Turbocompressor Market in the United States by Stage:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown
by Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Turbocompressor Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Turbocompressor Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Canadian Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Turbocompressor Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Turbocompressor Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Stage: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Turbocompressor Historic Market Review by
Stage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Turbocompressor Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Stage for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Turbocompressor in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Turbocompressor Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Turbocompressor Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Market for Turbocompressor: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: Turbocompressor Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Market for Turbocompressor: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Stage for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Turbocompressor Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Stage for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis by
Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Turbocompressor in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Turbocompressor Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Chinese Turbocompressor Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Turbocompressor Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Turbocompressor Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Chinese Turbocompressor Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Stage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Turbocompressor Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Stage: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Turbocompressor Market by Stage: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Turbocompressor Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 64: European Turbocompressor Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 65: Turbocompressor Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: European Turbocompressor Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Turbocompressor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: Turbocompressor Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: European Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 71: Turbocompressor Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Stage: 2018-2025
Table 74: Turbocompressor Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Stage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown by
Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 76: Turbocompressor Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 77: French Turbocompressor Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: French Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Turbocompressor Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: French Turbocompressor Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Turbocompressor Market in France by Stage: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: French Turbocompressor Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Stage: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis by
Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 85: Turbocompressor Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: German Turbocompressor Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Turbocompressor Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Turbocompressor Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German Turbocompressor Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: German Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Turbocompressor Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Stage for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Turbocompressor Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Stage: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown by
Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 94: Italian Demand for Turbocompressor in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Turbocompressor Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: Italian Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Italian Turbocompressor Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Turbocompressor Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Turbocompressor Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Italian Turbocompressor Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Stage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Turbocompressor Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Stage: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Turbocompressor Market by Stage: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Turbocompressor in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: United Kingdom Turbocompressor Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Turbocompressor Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Turbocompressor: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Turbocompressor Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Turbocompressor: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Stage for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Turbocompressor Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Stage for the Period
2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis
by Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 112: Spanish Turbocompressor Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Turbocompressor Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 114: Spanish Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Spanish Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Spanish Turbocompressor Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Turbocompressor Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Spanish Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Stage: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Spanish Turbocompressor Historic Market Review by
Stage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Turbocompressor Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Stage for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 121: Russian Turbocompressor Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Turbocompressor Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 123: Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Russian Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Turbocompressor Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 126: Russian Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Russian Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Stage: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Turbocompressor Market in Russia by Stage: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 129: Russian Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown by
Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 130: Rest of Europe Turbocompressor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 131: Turbocompressor Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Europe Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Europe Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 134: Turbocompressor Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe Turbocompressor Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Europe Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Stage: 2018-2025
Table 137: Turbocompressor Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Stage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe Turbocompressor Market Share
Breakdown by Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 140: Turbocompressor Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Turbocompressor Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Turbocompressor Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Turbocompressor Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Turbocompressor Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Turbocompressor Market in Asia-Pacific by Stage:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Turbocompressor Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Stage: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis
by Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 151: Turbocompressor Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Australian Turbocompressor Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Turbocompressor Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Turbocompressor Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Australian Turbocompressor Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Australian Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Turbocompressor Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Stage for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Australian Turbocompressor Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Stage: 2009-2017
Table 159: Australian Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown by
Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 160: Indian Turbocompressor Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Turbocompressor Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 162: Indian Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Indian Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Indian Turbocompressor Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Turbocompressor Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: Indian Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Stage: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Indian Turbocompressor Historic Market Review by
Stage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Turbocompressor Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Stage for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 169: Turbocompressor Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: South Korean Turbocompressor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 171: Turbocompressor Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Turbocompressor Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 173: South Korean Turbocompressor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 174: Turbocompressor Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Turbocompressor Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Stage for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 176: South Korean Turbocompressor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Stage: 2009-2017
Table 177: Turbocompressor Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Turbocompressor in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Rest of Asia-Pacific Turbocompressor Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 180: Turbocompressor Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Turbocompressor:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Turbocompressor Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Turbocompressor Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Turbocompressor:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Stage
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Turbocompressor Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Stage for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Turbocompressor Market Share
Analysis by Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 187: Latin American Turbocompressor Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 188: Turbocompressor Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Latin American Turbocompressor Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Latin American Demand for Turbocompressor in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Turbocompressor Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Latin American Turbocompressor Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Latin American Turbocompressor Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Turbocompressor Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Turbocompressor Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Latin American Turbocompressor Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Stage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Turbocompressor Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Stage: 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Turbocompressor Market by Stage:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 199: Argentinean Turbocompressor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 200: Turbocompressor Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 201: Argentinean Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Argentinean Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 203: Turbocompressor Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Argentinean Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Argentinean Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Stage: 2018-2025
Table 206: Turbocompressor Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Stage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Argentinean Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown
by Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 208: Turbocompressor Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 209: Brazilian Turbocompressor Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Brazilian Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 211: Turbocompressor Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Brazilian Turbocompressor Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 213: Brazilian Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Turbocompressor Market in Brazil by Stage: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Brazilian Turbocompressor Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Stage: 2009-2017
Table 216: Brazilian Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis by
Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 217: Turbocompressor Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Mexican Turbocompressor Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 219: Turbocompressor Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Turbocompressor Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 221: Mexican Turbocompressor Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 222: Mexican Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Turbocompressor Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Stage for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 224: Mexican Turbocompressor Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Stage: 2009-2017
Table 225: Mexican Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown by
Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 226: Rest of Latin America Turbocompressor Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 227: Turbocompressor Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 228: Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Turbocompressor Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 230: Turbocompressor Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Turbocompressor Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Turbocompressor Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Stage: 2018 to 2025
Table 233: Turbocompressor Market in Rest of Latin America by
Stage: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Turbocompressor Market Share
Breakdown by Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 235: The Middle East Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 236: Turbocompressor Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 237: The Middle East Turbocompressor Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 238: The Middle East Turbocompressor Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 239: Turbocompressor Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 240: The Middle East Turbocompressor Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 241: The Middle East Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: The Middle East Turbocompressor Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 243: Turbocompressor Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 244: The Middle East Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Stage: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: The Middle East Turbocompressor Historic Market by
Stage in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 246: Turbocompressor Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Stage for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 247: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Turbocompressor in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 248: Iranian Turbocompressor Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 249: Turbocompressor Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 250: Iranian Market for Turbocompressor: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 251: Turbocompressor Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 252: Iranian Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 253: Iranian Market for Turbocompressor: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Stage for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 254: Turbocompressor Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Stage for the Period 2009-2017
Table 255: Iranian Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis by
Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 256: Israeli Turbocompressor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 257: Turbocompressor Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 258: Israeli Turbocompressor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 259: Israeli Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 260: Turbocompressor Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 261: Israeli Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 262: Israeli Turbocompressor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Stage: 2018-2025
Table 263: Turbocompressor Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Stage: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 264: Israeli Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown by
Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 265: Saudi Arabian Demand for Turbocompressor in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 266: Turbocompressor Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 267: Saudi Arabian Turbocompressor Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 268: Saudi Arabian Turbocompressor Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 269: Turbocompressor Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 270: Saudi Arabian Turbocompressor Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 271: Saudi Arabian Turbocompressor Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Stage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 272: Turbocompressor Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Stage: 2009-2017
Table 273: Saudi Arabian Turbocompressor Market by Stage:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 274: Turbocompressor Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 275: United Arab Emirates Turbocompressor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 276: Turbocompressor Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 277: Turbocompressor Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 278: United Arab Emirates Turbocompressor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 279: Turbocompressor Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 280: Turbocompressor Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Stage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 281: United Arab Emirates Turbocompressor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Stage: 2009-2017
Table 282: Turbocompressor Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Stage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
