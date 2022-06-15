Global Turbocompressor Market Report to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Turbocompressor Market by Type, Stage, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global turbocompressor market size was $15,748.7 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $29,356.4 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

A turbocompressor is a dynamic type of compressor used for the compression and injection of gases. In these compressors, the required pressure rise takes place during the continuous conversion of angular momentum imparted to the refrigerant vapor by a high-speed impeller into static pressure. The unique design and reliability of turbocompressors makes them applicable in industries where large amounts of air need to be compressed. Metallurgical, chemical, and petrochemical plants and refineries are amongst the most common applications for turbo compression solutions.



The major driving factor for the growth of the turbocompressor market is the rise in trade of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) in countries such as Australia and the U.S., which is promoting more use of the cleaner source of energy for different industries, such as generating electricity, manufacturing and heating industry. This is leading to the rise in trade of the liquefied natural gas over different countries and turbocompressor are used for the LNG for maintaining the pressure ratios. In addition, various government regulations over the use of cleaner energy such as the Clean Energy Act prompt the use of cleaner energy for different industries. In addition, for the wastewater plant applications, the turbocompressor are used to provide more efficiency to remove pollutants and requires less maintenance, which drives the growth of turbocompressor market.



However, in countries such as Japan and South Korea, due to warmer weathers the temperature in certain places is high and use of liquefied natural gas in such places is restricted as the use of LNG in such weather could lead to explosion. In addition, screw compressors provide an advantage over turbocompressors, as screw compressors provide greater efficiency over the part load and provide more capacity control over the output range. Hence, making the screw compressors getting more preferred over the turbocompressor, which restraints the growth of the turbocompressor market.



However, the demand for passenger vehicles increases over the years. With the growing electric vehicles market, the fuel vehicles provide more features such as increase in fuel efficiency by more than 10%. In addition, the turbocompressor used for diesel engines reduces the NOx that causes environmental pollution, which is increases the adoption of the thermocompressor. Various companies manufacture their own turbocompressors considering the diesel engines applications. In addition, the rise in the automotive industry with the increase in government regulations build new opportunities for the turbocompressor market.



The turbocompressor market is segmented into type, stage, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into centrifugal and axial. On the basis of stage, the market is divided into single stage and multi-stage. On the basis of end user, the market is egmented into oil & gas, power generation, chemical, water & wastewater, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



The major players profiled in the turbocompressor market include Atlas Copco AB, Elliott Group, General Electric, Howden Group, Ingersoll Rand, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., KOBE STEEL, LTD., MAN Energy Solutions, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. and Siemens. Major companies in the market have adopted agreement, product launch, business expansion, and acquisition as their key developmental strategies to offer better products and services to customers in the turbocompressor market.



