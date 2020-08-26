Global Turf Protection Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Turf Protection estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pest Protection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Stress Protection segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The Turf Protection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.



Scarification Segment to Record 2.3% CAGR



In the global Scarification segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$922.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 279-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Backyard Organics LLC

Corebiologic, LLC

Corteva Agriscience, A DowDupont Company

Eco Sustainable Solutions Ltd.

Epicore Bionetworks Inc.

Evans Turf Supplies Ltd

FMC Corporation

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Lallemand, Inc.

Nuturf

Pure Ag LLC.

Soil Technologies Corporation

Syngenta AG

Teraganix, Inc.

The Andersons, Inc.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Turf Protection Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Turf Protection Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Turf Protection Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Turf Protection Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Pest Protection (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Pest Protection (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Pest Protection (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Stress Protection (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Stress Protection (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Stress Protection (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Scarification (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Scarification (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Scarification (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Seed (Mode of Application) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Seed (Mode of Application) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Seed (Mode of Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Foliar (Mode of Application) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Foliar (Mode of Application) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Foliar (Mode of Application) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Soil (Mode of Application) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Soil (Mode of Application) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Soil (Mode of Application) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Turf Protection Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Turf Protection Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Turf Protection Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Turf Protection Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Turf Protection Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Turf Protection Market in the United States by Mode

of Application: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Turf Protection Market Share Breakdown

by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Turf Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Turf Protection Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Turf Protection Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Turf Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Turf Protection Historic Market Review by

Mode of Application in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Turf Protection Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Application for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Turf Protection: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Turf Protection Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Turf Protection Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Market for Turf Protection: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Turf Protection Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Turf Protection Market Share Analysis by

Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Turf Protection Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Turf Protection Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Turf Protection Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Turf Protection Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Mode of Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Turf Protection Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Turf Protection Market by Mode of

Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Turf Protection Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Turf Protection Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Turf Protection Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European Turf Protection Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Turf Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 50: Turf Protection Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Turf Protection Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Turf Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Turf Protection Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Mode of Application: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Turf Protection Market Share Breakdown by

Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Turf Protection Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Turf Protection Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Turf Protection Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Turf Protection Market in France by Mode of

Application: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Turf Protection Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Turf Protection Market Share Analysis by Mode

of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Turf Protection Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Turf Protection Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Turf Protection Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Turf Protection Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Turf Protection Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Turf Protection Market Share Breakdown by Mode

of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Turf Protection Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Turf Protection Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Turf Protection Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Turf Protection Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Mode of Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Turf Protection Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Turf Protection Market by Mode of

Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Turf Protection: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Turf Protection Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Turf Protection Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Turf Protection: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Turf Protection Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Turf Protection Market Share Analysis

by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Turf Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Turf Protection Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Turf Protection Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Spanish Turf Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Turf Protection Historic Market Review by

Mode of Application in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Turf Protection Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Application for 2012, 2020, and

2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Turf Protection Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Turf Protection Market in Russia by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Turf Protection Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Turf Protection Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Turf Protection Market in Russia by Mode of

Application: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Turf Protection Market Share Breakdown by

Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Turf Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 92: Turf Protection Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Turf Protection Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Turf Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2020-2027



Table 95: Turf Protection Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Mode of Application: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Turf Protection Market Share Breakdown

by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Turf Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Turf Protection Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Turf Protection Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Turf Protection Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Turf Protection Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Turf Protection Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Turf Protection Market in Asia-Pacific by Mode of

Application: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Turf Protection Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Turf Protection Market Share Analysis

by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Turf Protection Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Turf Protection Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Turf Protection Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Turf Protection Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Turf Protection Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Turf Protection Market Share Breakdown by

Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Turf Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Turf Protection Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Turf Protection Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Indian Turf Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Turf Protection Historic Market Review by

Mode of Application in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Turf Protection Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Application for 2012, 2020, and

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Turf Protection Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Turf Protection Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 120: Turf Protection Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Turf Protection Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Turf Protection Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Turf Protection Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Turf Protection:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Turf Protection Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Turf Protection Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Turf Protection:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode

of Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Turf Protection Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Turf Protection Market Share

Analysis by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Turf Protection Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Turf Protection Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Turf Protection Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Turf Protection Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Turf Protection Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Turf Protection Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Turf Protection Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 137: Turf Protection Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Turf Protection Market by Mode of

Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Turf Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 140: Turf Protection Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Turf Protection Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Turf Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2020-2027



Table 143: Turf Protection Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Mode of Application: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Turf Protection Market Share Breakdown

by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Turf Protection Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Turf Protection Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Turf Protection Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Turf Protection Market in Brazil by Mode of

Application: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Turf Protection Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Turf Protection Market Share Analysis by

Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Turf Protection Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Turf Protection Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Turf Protection Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Turf Protection Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Turf Protection Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Turf Protection Market Share Breakdown by

Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Turf Protection Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 158: Turf Protection Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Turf Protection Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Turf Protection Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Turf Protection Market in Rest of Latin America by

Mode of Application: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Turf Protection Market Share

Breakdown by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Turf Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 164: Turf Protection Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Turf Protection Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Turf Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Turf Protection Historic Market by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Turf Protection Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Turf Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Turf Protection Historic Market by

Mode of Application in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Turf Protection Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Application for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Turf Protection: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Turf Protection Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Turf Protection Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Market for Turf Protection: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Turf Protection Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Turf Protection Market Share Analysis by

Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Turf Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 179: Turf Protection Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Turf Protection Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Turf Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2020-2027



Table 182: Turf Protection Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Mode of Application: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Turf Protection Market Share Breakdown by

Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Turf Protection Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Turf Protection Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Turf Protection Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Turf Protection Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 188: Turf Protection Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Turf Protection Market by Mode of

Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Turf Protection Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Turf Protection Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 192: Turf Protection Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Turf Protection Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode

of Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Turf Protection Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Turf Protection Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Turf Protection Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Turf Protection Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Turf Protection Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Turf Protection Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode

of Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Turf Protection Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Turf Protection Market Share

Breakdown by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Turf Protection Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Turf Protection Market in Africa by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Turf Protection Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Turf Protection Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Turf Protection Market in Africa by Mode of

Application: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Turf Protection Market Share Breakdown by

Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

