Global Two Wheeler Brake Component Market by Product Type (Brake Shoe, Brake Pad & Brake Caliper), By Vehicle Type (Scooter/Moped & Motorcycle), By Sales Channel (Replacement and OEM), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014-2024



Global two-wheeler brake component market stood at $ 6 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 10.5 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of over 9%. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing demand for two-wheelers in developing nations. Moreover, stringent government regulations and mandates with reference to two-wheeler safety, in addition to government initiatives in economies such as China and India aimed to promote two-wheeler safety is further driving global two-wheeler brake component market. The main function of a brake component is to reduce the speed and stop the vehicle along with rider control. Two-wheeler braking components, such as brake caliper, brake shoe, and brake pad, are responsible for producing the braking effect in vehicles. Emergence of anti-lock braking systems (ABS), Combined braking system (CBS) and other technological advancements have gained popularity in the last few years, which is further driving demand for brake components.



Global two-wheeler brake component market can be categorized based on vehicle type, product type, sales channel and region.Disc and drum are two major brakes used in two- wheelers.



In terms of product type, the market for two-wheeler brake component can be segmented into brake caliper, brake shoe, and brake pad.Disc brake pad segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during forecast period owing to their high preference and demand in 125cc and above segment.



In terms of vehicle type, Scooter/Moped is the largest segment and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period as well, on the back of their high demand in emerging nations such as China, India, Indonesia among others.



Globally, two-wheeler brake component market is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, South America, Europe, North America and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific dominates global two-wheeler brake component market owing to rising two-wheeler production in economies such as India, China, Indonesia and Philippines.



Major players operating in global two-wheeler brake component market include Brembo S.p.A., Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd, Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd., Bosch Limited, AC Delco, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global two-wheeler brake component market size.

• To classify and forecast global two-wheeler brake component market based on vehicle type, sales channel, product type, component and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global two-wheeler Brake Component market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global two-wheeler brake component market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global two-wheeler brake component market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global two-wheeler brake component market.



Some of the leading players operating in global two-wheeler brake component market are Brembo S.p.A., Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd, Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd., Bosch Limited, AC Delco, Brake Parts Inc. Endurance Technologies Limited, etc.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated global two-wheeler brake component market size using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Two-wheeler brake component manufacturers

• Original equipment manufacturers

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to two-wheeler brake component

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners and end users. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global two-wheeler brake component market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Vehicle Type:

o Motorcycles

o Scooter/Moped

• Market, by Sales channel:

o OEM

o Replacement

• Market, by Product Type:

o Brake Caliper

o Brake Shoe

o Brake Pad

• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Morocco



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global two-wheeler brake component market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



