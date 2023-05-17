Global Two-Wheeler Handlebars Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $719.38 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.11%

17 May, 2023, 22:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Two-Wheeler Handlebars Market Size, Trends, By Type, By Material Type, By Distribution Channel and By Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Two-Wheeler Handlebars Market is expected to grow from its estimated value of US$ 492.38 Mn in 2022 to US$ 719.38 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.11%.
Two-wheelers have handlebars, which are a form of rod and a component of the steering system that enable the driver to control the two-wheeler. Handlebars come in a variety of styles, dimensions, and shapes.
To give riders a comfortable and easy ride, manufacturers are adding handlebars to their vehicles. The handlebars have a variety of integrated parts, including as mirrors, light switch modules, the clutch, and the brake.
Market Drivers
The growth of tourism in the developing countries has an impact on the two-wheeler handlebars market as well. Increased traffic and tourist numbers have a beneficial impact on the market growth rate by driving up demand for two-wheeled vehicles like scooters and bikes.
Due to their significant emissions of nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, and other pollutants, passenger trucks and cars are the primary causes of air pollution. The market for two-wheeler handlebars is therefore anticipated to increase as a result of the growing demand for environmentally friendly transportation methods like bicycles.
The expansion of the global economy offers tremendous opportunity for the automobile and transportation sectors. The key market companies are putting more emphasis on applying cutting-edge technologies, which has increased demand for two-wheeled vehicles and for two-wheeler handlebars.
Due to consumers' increasing demand for electric or e-bikes, the industry is developing. These bikes are widely used because they are more compact, deliver faster speeds with less effort, and have positive health effects. The market for two-wheeler handlebars is being driven further by the increase in demand for these electric bikes for a variety of uses, including transportation on a daily basis and adventure.
Additionally, the availability of a well-established public transportation system in rural areas is decreasing, meeting the need for mobility in rural areas is increasing, there is an increased demand for motorcycles, and there are higher tax rates and selling prices for four-wheelers, all of which are significant factors that are anticipated to accelerate the growth of the two-wheeler handlebars market.
Market Restraints
One of the key factors limiting the growth of the two-wheeler handlebars market during the forecast period is the shortage of two-wheeler manufacturers, which drives up the cost of motorcycles and scooters and serves as a restriction.
Market Segmentation
By Type
- Motorcycles
- Standard
- Cruiser
- Sports
- Off-Road
- Scooters
- Maxi
- Enclosed
By Material Type
- Steel
- Aluminum
- Alloy
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
By Region
North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Peru
- Chile
- Venezuela
- Rest of Latin America
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Russia
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest Middle East & Africa
