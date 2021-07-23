Global Two-Wheeler Market 2021 - Growing Demand for Premium Two-wheelers
COVID-19 has drastically changed the world's functioning ever since it became a global pandemic. In 2020, the automotive industry was hit drastically with the nationwide lockdowns due to COVID-19, impacting the manufacturing units and supply chains across the world. The two-wheeler industry was on a downward trajectory in 2019, and was further hit by the pandemic in 2020, leading to a much deeper slump in the growth.
Though a sales rebound was observed in certain regions at the end of 2020, but it was temporary as the world, especially the two-wheeler major regions, such as Asia and Europe, was hit by the second wave of the pandemic at the start of 2021. The growing impact of the pandemic has forced the OEMs and other two-wheeler market stakeholders to change their strategies to increase the demand, and support the growth of the industry.
Another outcome of the pandemic was people's general reluctance to take public transport for local commuting, and hence there has been a shift to personal mobility, especially two wheelers due to their affordability. These recent factors have led to evolving customer habits, upcoming trends, and innovative business models.
Governments are also focusing on pushing electrification of two wheelers across various regions that has sped up battery infrastructure evolution, and the OEMs coming up with latest models.
Research Highlights
This study provides an overview of the two-wheeler market in 2020, and the outlook for 2021, further covering the most recent and upcoming global trends that would impact the two-wheeler industry positively, taking it a notch up in terms of performance, demand, and sales. This study also covers the electric two-wheeler market attractiveness, trends, and startups. Connectivity in two wheelers has been the most recent and integral part of the two-wheeler evolution, which is also covered thoroughly in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Environment - Global Two-wheeler Industry, 2020
- Key Highlights of the Global Two-wheeler Industry
- Challenges Faced by the Global Two-wheeler Industry Due to COVID-19
- Global Two-wheeler Industry Historic Sales
- Impact of COVID-19 on Key Regions/Recovery
- Global Two-wheeler Industry Revenue Forecasts
- Top Predictions for 2021
2. The Strategic Imperative
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
3. The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Two-wheeler Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
- Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global Two-wheeler Industry
- Global Two-wheeler Industry Scope of Analysis
- Global Two-wheeler Industry Geographic Segmentation
- Global Two-wheeler Industry Segmentation
4. Global Macroeconomic Scenario
- COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth
- Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
- World GDP Growth Under Differing Scenarios
- COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions
5. Key Global Two-wheeler Industry Sales Trends, 2021
- Global Two-wheeler Sales by Region
- Global Two-wheeler Industry Outlook
- Global Two-wheeler Industry Sales
- Global Two-wheeler Industry OEM Profiles
- Sales Performance Snapshot of Key Two-wheeler Industry Participants
6. Electric Two-wheeler Industry - Global Analysis
- Electric 2W - Key Growth Markets
- Electric 2W - Regulatory Attractiveness
- Electric 2W Market Attractiveness - EU
- Electric 2W Market Attractiveness - ASEAN
- Electric 2W Market Attractiveness - Latin America
- Electric Mobility - Key Strategies of OEMs
- Electric 2W - OEM and Market Ties
- Electric 2W - Trends in the Industry
- Electric 2W - Startups Shaping the Industry
7. Key Trends for 2021
- Global 2W Key Market Trends, 2021
- Trend 1 - Growing Demand for Premium Two-wheelers
- Trend 2 - 3D Printing is the Way Forward in the Two-wheeler Industry
- Trend 3 - Shifting Tides to Boost Dark Kitchens & Food Delivery Services
- Trend 4 - Rising Adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)
- Trend 5 - Rise of Smart Helmets
- Trend 6 - Trend of Retro-futuristic Electric Motorcycle
- Trend 7 - Leasing and Subscription: An Affordable Business Model
- Trend 8 - Digital Retail is the Way Forward to a 100% Online Journey
- Trend 9 - Ultra-fast Charging for Electric Motorcycles
- Trend 10 - Growing Motorcycle Infotainment System Market
- Trend 11 - Carbon Ceramic Brake Pads to Gain Traction as Electric Vehicles Come into Play
- Long-term Futuristic Trends for the Two-wheeler Industry
8. Connected Two Wheelers
- Connected Motorcycles - Evolution
- Connected Motorcycles - Landscape
- Connected Technologies - V2X
- Connected Technologies for Zero Fatalities
- Connected Technologies - Telematics Solutions
- Connectivity Transformations in Motorcycles
9. Regional Predictions, 2021
- 2021 Predictions - South Asia
- 2021 Predictions - ASEAN
- 2021 Predictions - EU-27
- 2021 Predictions - APAC
- 2021 Predictions - North America
- 2021 Predictions - South America
- 2021 Predictions - Africa
10. Growth Opportunity Universe - Global Two-wheeler Industry
- Growth Opportunity 1: Connected Technology for a Safer Riding Experience
- Growth Opportunity 2: Mass Electrification of Two Wheelers Across the Globe for Reduction of Carbon Emissions
- Growth Opportunity 3: Two-wheelers for Innovative Business Models
11. Key Conclusions
