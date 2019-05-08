NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Two-Wheeler Market By Vehicle Type (Scooter/Moped and Motorcycle), By Engine Capacity (Up to 125cc, 126-250cc, 250-500cc and Above 500cc), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 – 2024



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5774188/?utm_source=PRN



Global two-wheeler market stood at around $ 95 billion in 2018 and is projected to surpass $ 125 billion by 2024.Anticipated growth in the market would be driven by higher fuel efficiency, lower emissions, easy maneuverability and price attractiveness.



Moreover, launch of new models, growing number of female drivers and increasing congestion levels are expected to boost sales of two-wheelers across the globe. Increasing number of two-wheeler clubs, rising penetration of Chinese players and growing preference for two-wheeler taxis for mobility would have a positive impact on the market during forecast period.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Period: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global two-wheeler market size.

• To classify and forecast global two-wheeler market based on engine capacity type, vehicle type and region.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global two-wheeler market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global two-wheeler market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global two-wheeler market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players engaged in the manufacturing of two-wheelers.

Some of the major players operating in global two-wheeler market are Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Piaggio & C. S.p.A., TVS Motor Company Limited, Harley Davidson, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and BMW Motorrad.

To perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of two-wheeler distributors and dealers operating globally.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, the analyst could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst analyzed product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major two-wheeler companies across the globe.

The analyst calculated global two-wheeler market size using a bottom-up technique, wherein sales volume data of different vehicle types were recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced the data from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Multiple secondary sources such as directories, databases such as ACEM, JAMA, ASEAN, ANDI, company websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Two-wheeler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to two-wheelers

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as two-wheeler manufacturers, dealers, customers and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years, thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, global two-wheeler market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Vehicle Type:

• Motorcycle

• Scooter/Moped

• Market, by Engine Capacity

• Up to 125cc

• 126-250cc

• 251-500cc

• Above 500cc

• Market, by Region:

• Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Bangladesh

Rest of Region

• North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

• South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Ecuador

Chile

Venezuela

Paraguay

Rest of Region

• Europe

Italy

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Greece

Austria

Belgium

Poland

Netherlands

Czech Republic

Rest of Region

• Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

UAE

Rest of Region

• Africa

Angola

South Africa

Algeria

Morocco

Ethiopia

Tanzania

Nigeria

Kenya

Rest of Region



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global two-wheeler market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



