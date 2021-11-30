Global Two-Wheeler Markets, 2021-2025 - Increasing Demand for Two-Wheeler as POVs / Alliance with Ride-Sharing / Fuel Injection Technology / IoT Enabled Two-Wheelers

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Two-Wheeler Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global two-wheeler market with descriptions of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market by volume, and by region. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed regional and country analyses.

There are three primary types of two-wheeler or motorcycles: off-road, street and dual-purpose. There are also many different subsets within each of these three categories that can be used for a wide array of purposes. The global two-wheeler market has seen fluctuations over the past few years, but estimations are made that the market would grow at a considerable growth rate in the next five years i.e. 2021 to 2025.

The market has experienced instability in the last 2-3 years primarily because of the spread of COVID-19, stringent government regulations and emission norms. Though, in the previous years, growth in the market was driven by rising traffic conditions, increasing number of working women, urbanization, growing demand in rural areas etc.

However, stringent regulations associated with two-wheelers, growing safety issues, rising number of road accidents are some of the major challenges that are hampering the growth of the market. Though, the market growth would be further supported by various market trends like increasing demand for two-wheelers as POVs, considerable room for penetration in emerging economies, adoption of fuel injection technology etc.

A detailed overview of Indian two-wheeler industry has also been provided in the report as this market is considered a major market for two-wheelers. Along with, an impact of COVID-19 on the two-wheeler industry and post COVID outlook has also been given in the report.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global two-wheeler market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global two-wheeler market is consolidated as the market is always used to be dominated by major players like Honda and Hero. Key players operating in the global two-wheeler market, whose company profiling has been done in the report are Honda, Hero MotoCorp, Yamaha Motor Co., and Bajaj. This segment of the report provides business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Two-Wheeler Industry: An Overview

2.1.1 An Introduction

2.1.2 Types of Two-Wheeler

2.1.3 Sub-Categories of Two-Wheeler

2.1.4 Types of Motorcycle on the basis of Engine Capacity

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Two-Wheeler Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Two-Wheeler Market by Volume

3.1.2 Global Two-Wheeler Market by Region

3.2 Global Electric Two Wheeler Market: An Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Two-Wheeler Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Two-Wheeler Market by Volume

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Two-Wheeler Market by Country (India, China, Taiwan, Japan, ASEAN and other Asian)

4.1.3 China Two-Wheeler Market by Volume

4.1.4 Japan Two-Wheeler Market by Volume

4.1.5 Taiwan Two-Wheeler Market by Volume

4.1.6 Other Asia Pacific Countries Two-Wheeler Market by Volume

4.2 India Two-Wheeler Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 India Two-Wheeler Market by Volume

4.2.2 India Two-Wheeler Market by Segment (bikes, scooter, and moped)

4.2.3 India Bike Market by Volume

4.2.4 India Scooter Market by Volume

4.2.5 India Moped Market by Volume

4.2.6 India Bike Market by Segment (Entry (75-110c), Executive (110cc-150cc), and Premium (>150cc))

4.2.7 India Entry Segment Bike Market by Volume

4.2.8 India Executive Segment Bike Market by Volume

4.2.9 India Premium Segment Bike Market by Volume

4.3 ASEAN Two-Wheeler Market: Country Analysis

4.4 North America Two-Wheeler Market: An Analysis

4.5 Brazil Motorcycle Market: An Analysis

4.6 Europe Two-Wheeler Market: An Analysis

4.7 ROW Two-Wheeler Market: An Analysis

5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact on Two-Wheeler Industry

5.2 Regional Impact of COVID-19: Asia Pacific

5.3 Regional Impact of COVID-19: India

5.4 Post COVID-19 Outlook

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Traffic Congestion

6.1.2 Rising Number of Working Women

6.1.3 Improvement in Discretionary Spending and Urbanization

6.1.4 Underdeveloped Public Transport Networks

6.1.5 Increasing Demand in Rural Areas

6.1.6 Wide Uses in Diverse Businesses

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations

6.2.2 Growing Safety Issues

6.2.3 Increasing Number of Road Accidents

6.2.4 Higher Insurance Charges

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Increasing Demand for Two-Wheeler as POVs

6.3.2 Considerable Room for Penetration in Emerging Economies

6.3.3 Alliance with Ride-Sharing

6.3.4 Fuel Injection Technology

6.3.5 Internet of Things (IoT) Enabled Two-Wheelers

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Two-Wheeler Market by Players

7.2 Global Two Wheelers Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.3 ASEAN Two-Wheeler Market by Players

7.4 Indonesia Two-Wheeler Market by Players

7.5 Vietnam Two-Wheeler Market by Players

7.6 Thailand Two-Wheeler Market by Players

7.7 Philippines Two-Wheeler Market by Players

7.8 India Two-Wheeler Market by Players

7.9 India Entry and Executive Segment Market by Players

7.10 India Motorcycle Market by Players

7.11 India Scooter Market by Players

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategy

Bajaj

Hero MotoCorp

Honda

Yamaha Motor Co.

