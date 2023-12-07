Global Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market Report 2023-2028, Featuring Profiles of Major Players including Astrazeneca, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis and Pfizer

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The report provides an overview of the global tyrosine kinase inhibitor market and analyzes market trends.  The report covers the market for tyrosine kinase inhibitors with regard to the user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.

The report estimates the global market for tyrosine kinase inhibitors in 2022 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2028. The scope of the study includes tyrosine kinase inhibitor drugs that are already available in the market as well as future prospects.

Report Includes

  • An overview of the global market for tyrosine kinase inhibitors
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
  • Definition of tyrosine kinase inhibitors and their characteristics, and coverage of the market's dynamics, specifically drivers, inhibitors and opportunities
  • Discussions of novel tyrosine kinase inhibitors and their utility in the human trials
  • Examination of the technologies and methods used for the creation of novel targets and their therapeutic approaches
  • Discussions of market challenges and how to overcome them if the market is to reach its commercialization potential, pipeline drugs and relevant patents
  • Information on recent mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships and product introductions
  • Profiles of major players in the market, including Astrazeneca, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim International, Bristol-Myers Squibb , Eisai, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Johnson & Johnson Services , Novartis and Pfizer

The study aims to estimate the size of the tyrosine kinase inhibitor market at global and regional levels and to explore market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that impact market growth. Types and applications of tyrosine kinase inhibitors are also discussed in the report, with emphasis on the usage of the inhibitors in therapeutic categories and various disease sectors. The report also covers significant patents and provides a summary of patents.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

  • Market Outlook
  • Market Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Kinase Inhibitors
  • Types of Kinase Inhibitors
  • Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors
  • Regulatory Scenario
  • Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type and Application

  • Market for Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, by Type
  • Receptor Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors
  • Non-receptor Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors
  • Market for Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, by Application
  • Lung Cancer
  • Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia (CML)

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 6 ESG Development

Chapter 7 Industry Structure

  • Ranking of Top Companies
  • Pipeline Analysis
  • Patent Analysis
  • Emerging Trends

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

  • Astrazeneca
  • Bayer
  • Boehringer Ingelheim International
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb 
  • Eisai
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche
  • Johnson & Johnson Services 
  • Novartis
  • Pfizer

