Global UAS Market Size Projected To Reach $4.5 Billion By 2023

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) is an aircraft system without a human pilot aboard, commonly known as a drone and also referred by several other names. Unmanned Aircraft Systems can be remote controlled aircraft or fly autonomously based on pre-programmed flight plans or more complex dynamic automation systems, they can be used both for wild land firefighting and civilian fields. Drones are remarkable devices. They can hover in midair, do back flips and spins; they can maneuver smoothly and precisely through small spaces or in concert with other drones; and they can do all this while carrying things like a stabilized video camera and a multitude of other technologies on board. The extent of their versatility is what makes them a viable option for a number of different tasks. Drones can be deployed as weapons in far-away wars or can help reinvent the way humanitarian aid is provided. Drones can help advance scientific research or can perform tracking and monitoring and surveillance work. According to many industry reports, such as Absolute Reports, drones could revolutionize the way humans do certain work or even perform dangerous tasks, but they could also encroach on the core values of a free and democratic society. Drones have unique capabilities and are very flexible in terms of the tasks they can perform, which is what is making them a desirable alternative to manned flights.

Commercial applications for the operation of small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) continue to evolve in safety-critical industries such as oil and gas, power and utility, mining, and construction. Growing regulatory acceptance and recent technology advancements in flight payload and remote sensing have created opportunities to leverage sUAS platforms for tasks such as environmental assessment, asset inspection and permit compliance monitoring, data collection, and other emerging applications. The use of UAS can dramatically increase project efficiencies. An all-day task in the field on foot could be reduced to 15 minutes with the use of drone technology. Additionally, drones can negate environmental and topographical limitations.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (CSE: PRT.CNQ) (OTCQB: PLRTF) BREAKING NEWS: PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CONTRACT FOR DRONES WITH AI MONITORING OF ENDANGERED SPECIES AND POACHER IDENTIFICATION IN MADAGASCAR - Plymouth Rock Technologies ("Plymouth Rock", "PRT", or the "Company"), a leader in developing detection apparatus and unmanned technologies, is pleased to announce a contract for the sale and delivery of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) to the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust ("Durrell") to perform critical environmental operations in Madagascar.

At the beginning of 2019, a team of conservationists from Durrell, alongside researchers from Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) visited Lac Alaotra to trial the use of drone-based thermal infrared cameras as a new way of monitoring the lemurs and identifying any potential poachers. Thermal or infrared imaging is the process of taking digital pictures with a specialized camera, which record infrared or heat radiation as opposed to visible light. In short, the drone would fly over large areas of otherwise inaccessible marshes and detect the lemurs from their body heat, making them much easier to spot and allowing the team to obtain more accurate estimates of their population size. In a single 20-minute flight, the drone was able to cover a greater area of the marsh than a canoe team could cover in two days, hugely increasing the efficiency of the surveys.

The infrared trial had an immediate measurable impact on efficiencies to aid Durrell's work towards rebuilding healthy wetlands for wildlife, and the people that rely on them. The team immediately envisaged how this exciting technology could be adapted for use at other sites and with other species in Madagascar.

Due to the success of this trial, the team received a large research grant from United Kingdom Research Innovation (UKRI) to continue the development of this monitoring system. CONTINUED… Read this and more news for PRT at: https://www.plyrotech.com/news/

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider and industry-leading provider of high-performance unmanned systems, recently announced that it has partnered with North American Wave Engine Corporation to develop the Versatile Air-Launched Platform (VALP), an air-launched vehicle designed to leverage and demonstrate low-cost, high-impact technologies for future aerial systems. The VALP will use Wave Engine Corp.'s propulsion technology to bend the cost curve and reduce lead times for capabilities necessary to challenge near peer adversaries.

Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said, "Being at the forefront of high-performance unmanned systems, Kratos continuously pursues technologies that can transform the paradigms of their cost-per-performance. We look forward to working with Wave Engine Corp. to advance and help bring this state-of-the-art, novel platform and propulsion technology to market."

In June 2021, Wave Engine Corp. was awarded a $1 million contract from the United States Air Force Armament Directorate to build and demonstrate the VALP as part of the USAF's efforts to develop high-impact technologies critical to the future of aviation and aerial combat. In support of this contract award, Kratos will be leading the aerodynamic and structural design of the airframe, as well as providing systems engineering support.

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, recently announced the expansion of its AI vision SoC portfolio with the new CV5S and CV52S security families. Based on the CVflow® architecture and advanced 5nm process technology, the new SoCs support simultaneous 4K encoding and advanced AI processing in a single low-power design, which provides industry-leading edge AI SoC performance per watt. The CV5S family is ideal for security camera applications that require multiple sensors for 360-degree coverage, over a wide area and with a long range, such as outdoor city environments or large buildings. The CV52S family is designed for single-sensor security cameras with advanced AI performance that need to more clearly identify individuals or objects in a scene, including faces and license plate numbers over long distances, such as ITS traffic cameras.

Ambarella announces the CV5S and CV52S edge AI vision SoC families for next-generation multi-imager and single-imager video security, smart city, smart building, smart retail and smart traffic AIoT camera applications

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) and the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, SpaceLogistics LLC, have recently & successfully completed the docking of the Mission Extension Vehicle-2 (MEV-2) to the Intelsat 10-02 (IS-10-02) commercial communications satellite to deliver life-extension services.

Northrop Grumman is the only provider of flight-proven life extension services for satellites, and this is the second time the company has docked two commercial spacecraft in orbit. The company's MEV-1 made history when it successfully docked to the Intelsat 901 (IS-901) satellite in February 2020. Unlike MEV-1, which docked above the GEO orbit before moving IS-901 back into service, MEV-2 docked with IS-10-02 directly in its operational GEO orbital location.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies business (NYSE: RTX), has recently been awarded a $171.6 million contract for Low-Rate Initial Production Lot I, or LRIP I, of the U.S. Navy's Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band. The award advances the program from the development stage into production and deployment.

NGJ-MB will fundamentally change the way the Navy conducts airborne electronic attack - NGJ-MB is the Navy's advanced electronic attack system that offensively denies, disrupts and degrades enemy technology, including air-defense systems and communications. NGJ-MB uses the latest digital, software-based, and Active Electronically Scanned Array technologies. This allows operators to non-kinetically attack significantly more targets and at greater distances.

