Global UAV Sense-and-Avoid Systems Market - Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2022 Focus on (Application and Technology)

The UAV sense and avoid systems market is growing at a robust growth rate since the past few years.The technology of sensing and avoiding any obstacle has considerably improved over the years.



Their increased adoption across commercial and non-commercial applications, and stringent rules and regulations imposed by governments of various countries for the safety of UAVs, are the two significant factors driving the demand in UAV sense and avoid systems market.However, factors such as communicational constraints, lower efficiency of sense and avoid systems, and miniaturizing collision avoidance system for small UAVs are some of the prominent challenges in the UAV sense and avoid systems market.



On the other hand, increasing technological advancements to build fully autonomous drones, and demand of sense and avoid technologies for swarm drones are expected to open several future opportunities for the growth of the UAV sense and avoid systems market.



The major technologies of UAV sense and avoid systems include cooperative and non-cooperative technologies.The major applications of UAV sense and avoid systems are commercial and non-commercial applications.



The commercial applications can further be sub-divided into inspection, aerial imaging, and first responder, among others.



The following points provide a concrete description of the report content and the topics covered in the report:

This report identifies the global UAV sense and avoid systems market in different segments such as technology, application, and region

The study includes the market analysis and forecast of the global UAV sense and avoid systems market from 2016 to 2022 in terms of value and volume

The study talks about the prime supply side factors affecting the growth of the market along with the current and future trends in the UAV sense and avoid systems market

The study also presents a detailed examination of the UAV sense and avoid systems market along the lines of market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and challenges

The study provides detailed analysis of industry attractiveness through Porter's Five Forces analysis

The report also highlights the value chain of the overall UAV sense and avoid system industry

The report also includes patent analysis of the overall UAV sense and avoid systems market

A detailed competitive analysis has been included in this report which focuses on the key market developments & strategies followed by the key players in the market

The report also provides a detailed study of the technologies used in UAV sense and avoid systems market such as cooperative and non-cooperative

The report also provides a detailed study of the applications in which UAV sense and avoid systems are used such as commercial and non-commercial

The UAV sense and avoid systems market has been analyzed for all the geographies including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World with further analysis with respect to several major countries

The key market players are analyzed and profiled in detail in the Company Profiles section of the report. This section covers the business financials, company snapshots, key products & services, major developments, and finally, the individual SWOT analysis.



Executive Summary

The usage of sense and avoid system in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) has increased in the past few years owing to the advantages of these systems such as safety in airspace and enabling the beyond visual line of sight operation of UAVs. With the increase in the demand of drones that can operate autonomously, the demand of sense and avoid system has increased across the commercial as well as non-commercial applications.



Sense and avoid systems, as the name suggests, are a combination of some preprogrammed sensors and controllers installed in the airframe of UAVs that enable it to detect any obstacle in its path and avoid it successfully while flying in the airspace.The sense and avoid systems use a combination of cameras, radar, LiDAR and other components to detect and successfully avoid the obstacles.



Some of the prime factors behind the rise in the demand of sense and avoid systems are increasing procurement of UAVs for military and commercial uses, and stringent rules and regulations imposed by government for UAV safety.



The demand for sense and avoid systems used in UAVs is rapidly increasing among different applications across the globe.The market is driven by number of factors such as rise in the demand of autonomous drone for beyond visual line of sight operations.



The UAVs equipped with sense and avoid systems are increasingly being adopted in commercial as well as non-commercial applications.



The UAV sense and avoid systems market accounted for a market value of $508.7 million in 2016 with commercial application holding the highest share.



The commercial segment currently accounts for a large share in the overall revenue generated in overall UAV sense and avoid system market. The high share of commercial end-user is primarily attributed to the high demand of drones across various commercial applications and the rise in demand for drones equipped with sense and avoid system across commercial applications such as, inspection, delivery, first responder, and aerial imaging, among others.



North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period which is followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world.The United States is the leading country in the UAV sense and avoid systems market, globally, and is expected to maintain its significant share during the forecast period.



The country has the presence of several commercial and non-commercial UAV sense and avoid system manufacturers. North America is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.



Some of the key players in the UAV sense and avoid system market include: Aerialtronics, BAE Systems, Echodyne Corp., General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., Harris Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., IMSAR LLC, Intel Corporation, Leonardo-Finmeccanica Spa, Panoptes Systems Corporation, Precision Hawk, Safran Electronics & Defense, Sagetech Corporation, Thales Group, and uAvionix.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Germany

• Spain

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Australia

• Japan

• India

• RoW



