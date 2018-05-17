Global UHD TV Market 2018-2022: Reduction in ASP of UHD TVs Driving the Market

DUBLIN, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global UHD TV Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global UHD TV market to grow at a CAGR of 28.23% during the period 2018-2022.
Global UHD TV Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is reduction in ASP of UHD TVs. It has been observed that by 2017, the ASP of UHD TVs in China has reduced by about 85%. Similarly, the North American TV market also witnessed a 90% reduction in UHD TV price since its induction in 2012.
One trend in the market is rising popularity of curved UHD TV. With TV manufacturers such as Samsung and Mitashi introducing curved TVs, the coming years will witness a growing preference for curved UHD TVs, which according to our UHD TV market forecast, will be one of the major UHD TV market trends gaining traction during the forecast period.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of UHD content. One of the key factors that would hinder the adoption of UHD TVs is the lack of content. In march 2018, Sony unveiled the new 4K OLED AF8 TV that is expected to hit stories by the end of 2018.
Key vendors
- Changhong Electric
- Hisense
- LG Electronics
- Samsung
- Sony
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RESOLUTION
- Comparison by resolution
- 4K
- 8K
- Market opportunity by resolution
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SCREEN SIZE
- Comparison by product
- 40-49 inches screen size
- 50-59 inches screen size
- 60-69 inches screen size
- 70 inches and above
- Market opportunity by screen size
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISPLAY TYPE
- Comparison by display type
- LED display
- QLED display
- OLED display
- Market opportunity by display type
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Advent of 8K UHD TVs
- Rise in popularity of curved UHD TV
- Increased demand for smart TVs
- Integration of AI in UHD TVs
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jljqkr/global_uhd_tv?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-uhd-tv-market-2018-2022--reduction-in-asp-of-uhd-tvs-driving-the-market-300650460.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article