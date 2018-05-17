Global UHD TV Market 2018-2022: Reduction in ASP of UHD TVs Driving the Market

The global UHD TV market to grow at a CAGR of 28.23% during the period 2018-2022.

Global UHD TV Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is reduction in ASP of UHD TVs. It has been observed that by 2017, the ASP of UHD TVs in China has reduced by about 85%. Similarly, the North American TV market also witnessed a 90% reduction in UHD TV price since its induction in 2012.

One trend in the market is rising popularity of curved UHD TV. With TV manufacturers such as Samsung and Mitashi introducing curved TVs, the coming years will witness a growing preference for curved UHD TVs, which according to our UHD TV market forecast, will be one of the major UHD TV market trends gaining traction during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of UHD content. One of the key factors that would hinder the adoption of UHD TVs is the lack of content. In march 2018, Sony unveiled the new 4K OLED AF8 TV that is expected to hit stories by the end of 2018.

Key vendors

Changhong Electric

Hisense

LG Electronics

Samsung

Sony

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RESOLUTION



Comparison by resolution

4K



8K

Market opportunity by resolution

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SCREEN SIZE



Comparison by product

40-49 inches screen size



50-59 inches screen size

60-69 inches screen size



70 inches and above

Market opportunity by screen size

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISPLAY TYPE



Comparison by display type

LED display



QLED display

OLED display



Market opportunity by display type

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Advent of 8K UHD TVs

UHD TVs Rise in popularity of curved UHD TV

Increased demand for smart TVs

Integration of AI in UHD TVs

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



