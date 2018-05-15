NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About UHD TV



Ultra-high definition (UHD)is a form of TV technology. It is also called Ultra-HD TV, Ultra HD, UHDTV, UHD, and Super Hi-Vision. It includes the 4K and 8K digital video formats of TVs. The 4K exhibits a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and 8K exhibits of a resolution of 7,680 pixels x 4,320 lines.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global UHD TV market to grow at a CAGR of 28.23% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global UHD TV market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global UHD TV Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• CHANGHONG ELECTRIC

• Hisense

• LG Electronics

• SAMSUNG

• SONY



Market driver

• Reduction in ASP of UHD TVs

Market challenge

• Lack of UHD content

Market trend

• Rising popularity of curved UHD TV

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



