FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 7; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 2626 Companies: 40 - Players covered include Asahi Kasei Corporation; Braskem S.A; Celanese Corporation; Crown Plastics Co Inc.; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Emco Industrial Plastics, Inc.; Garland Manufacturing Company; Honeywell International Inc.; King Plastic Corporation; Koninklijke DSM N.V.; Korea Petro Chemical Ind Co. Ltd.; LyondellBasell Industries N.V.; Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials AG; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; Nitto Denko Corporation; Orthoplastics Ltd.; Redwood Plastics and Rubber; Röchling Engineering Plastics (India) Pvt. Ltd.; Saudi Basic Industries Corporation; Shandong Ningjin Xinxing Chemical Co., Ltd.; Teijin Limited; Toyobo Co., Ltd. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Form (Sheets, Rods & Tubes, Other Forms); End-Use (Healthcare; Aerospace, Defense & Shipping; Mechanical Equipment; Food & Beverage; Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026

Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) is a class of thermoplastic polyethylene that presents a blend of extraordinary properties for industrial applications. Also popular as high-modulus polyethylene, the material exhibits superior resistance to corrosion and wear, displays low water absorption as well as is self-lubricating and non-sticking. The thermoplastic holds a molecular mass of 3.5-7.5 million amu and features very long polyethylene chains aligning in same direction. The overlapping of molecules or chains strengthens intermolecular interactions and allows the material to carry large loads. The unique structure results in a tough thermoplastic boasting the highest impact strength in its class. The non-toxic, tasteless and odorless material features all properties of high-density polyethylene along with superior resistance to concentrated alkalis and acids and various organic solvents. Several forms of UHMWPE exhibit 17-fold higher abrasion-resistance in comparison to carbon steel. The material's coefficient of friction is considerably lower as compared to acetal and nylon, and comparable to Teflon. UHMWPE's polymerization was commercialized during the 1950s, which yields powder materials that can be easily molded into desirable product shapes. Various companies offer processed UHMWPE as fibers and in consolidated form like rods and sheets.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period. Sheets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rods & Tubes segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $408.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $189.4 Million by 2026

The Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene market in the U.S. is estimated at US$408.2 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$189.4 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 6.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.

The market holds a promising outlook on account of steadily increasing demand for these materials from a diverse range of applications and ongoing technological advances that are anticipated to unlock new opportunities in the coming years. Increasing use of high-performance polymers across the automobiles, military and healthcare sectors is expected to benefit the market. These materials are likely to find new applications in the sports equipment, medical and construction industries. In addition, rising construction spending coupled with growth of the healthcare sector and increasing number of sports activities are anticipated to further propel the market growth. The use of UHWMPE in lithium-ion battery separators is likely to present lucrative opportunities to market participants, while the inclination toward hybrid and electric vehicles powered by lithium-ion batteries is estimated to fuel the market growth. Supportive regulations and innovations leading to superior mechanical properties along with high-energy absorption characteristics are expected to boost the market in the coming years.

By End-Use, Healthcare Segment to Reach $784.8 Million by 2026

Global market for Healthcare (End-Use) segment is estimated at US$498.5 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$784.8 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 8.0% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Healthcare segment, accounting for 28.7% of the global sales in 2020. Asia-Pacific is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 9.2% over the analysis period, to reach US$70.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. More



