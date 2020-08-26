Global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Processing Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Processing estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11.6% over the period 2020-2027. Indirect, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.4% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Direct segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $887.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.4% CAGR



The Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Processing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$887.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 10.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 374-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alfa Laval AB

Elecster Oyj

GEA Group AG

Goma Engineering Pvt., Ltd.

MicroThermics, Inc.

Reda SpA

Shanghai Jimei Food Machinery Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery Co., Ltd.

SPX FLOW, Inc.

Stephan Machinery GmbH

Tessa I.E.C. Group Ltd.

Tetra Laval International SA









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Processing Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799851/?utm_source=PRN



