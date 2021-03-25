Global Ultra-low Temperature Freezers Market Report 2021 Featuring Arctiko, Eppendorf, Esco Micro, Haier, Helmer Scientific, Bionics Scientific, PHC, Labcold, Remi, and Stirling Ultracold

DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultra-low Temperature Freezers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ultra-low temperature freezers market is expected to decline from $633.94 million in 2020 to $805.47 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.06%.

The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $1 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.7%.



This report focuses on ultra-low temperature freezers market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the ultra-low temperature freezers market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Major players in the ultra-low temperature freezers market are Arctiko, Eppendorf, Esco Micro Pte Ltd, Haier, Helmer Scientific, Bionics Scientific Technologies (P). Ltd, PHC Holdings Corporation, Labcold Ltd, Remi Group, and Stirling Ultracold.



The ultra-low temperature freezers market consists of sales of ultra-low temperature freezers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture ultra-low temperature freezers. Ultra-low temperature freezers are a form of a freezer that can keep temperatures between-80 and-86 degrees Celsius. An ultra-low temperature freezer is also known as a minus 80 freezer or a negative 80 freezer. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The ultra-low temperature freezers market covered in this report is segmented by type into chest freezers, upright freezers; by application into blood & blood products, organs, pharmaceuticals, forensic, genomic research; by end-user into bio-banks, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research laboratories, others.



North America was the largest region in the ultra-low temperature freezers market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The high costs associated with ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers are expected to hinder the growth of the ultra-low temperature freezers market in the coming years. Ultra-low temperature (ULT) sample storage freezers are a central component of a majority of labs, biobanks, and pharmacies around the world.

These units allow the medium to the long-term preservation of numerous biological samples, such as cell extracts, proteins, RNA, or DNA.



The COVID-19 outbreak is propelling the growth of the ultra-low temperature freezer market in the coming years. Scientists are trying hard to create a vaccine and depending on ultra-low temperature freezers and incubators to retain novel coronavirus samples so that they can be recovered whenever appropriate and examined to gain insight into this emerging respiratory illness.

For example, the BINDER CO2 freezer is helping researchers and scientists to retain coronavirus samples. These freezers are important because they provide protection and anti-contamination features. Therefore, the COVID-19 outbreak contributed to the growth of the ultra-low temperature freezer market.



Major companies operating in the ultra-low temperature freezers sector are focusing on developing technology advanced solutions for ultra-low temperature freezers.

For example, in May 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a US-based biotechnology company, launched a new service that gathers and tracks key performance data from the attached TSX Series ULT freezers to provide an optimum sample and product safety. The Thermo Scientific smart connected systems function tracks 37 types of alarms and 26 operational parameters for the user to provide a detailed analysis of the linked TSX Series ULT freezers.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Characteristics



3. Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers



5. Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on the Market

5.2. Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Chest Freezers

Upright Freezers

6.2. Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Blood & Blood Products

Organs

Pharmaceuticals

Forensic

Genomic Research

6.3. Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Bio-Banks

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Laboratories

Others

7. Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Arctiko

Eppendorf

Esco Micro Pte Ltd

Haier

Helmer Scientific

Bionics Scientific Technologies (P). Ltd

PHC Holdings Corporation

Labcold Ltd

Remi Group

Stirling Ultracold

Binder

VWR International

Global Coolin Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/49riha

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

