Global Ultra-thin Glass Market Report 2023-2028: Escalating Demand for Wearables Underline the Market's Potential for Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultra-thin Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ultra-thin glass market size reached US$ 9.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 19.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during 2023-2028.


In the rapidly evolving world of technology and innovation, the global ultra-thin glass market is making substantial strides, driven by its unique characteristics and diverse application in various industries. With its minimal thickness, superior mechanical resistance, and excellent barrier and scratch-resistant properties, ultra-thin glass has become a material of choice in the manufacture of numerous high-end products.

This includes OLED displays for smartphones, hi-tech sensors, novel micro-batteries, and more. Additionally, its inherent advantages over conventional materials like plastics, metals, or silicon make it a preferred choice in consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare sectors.

One of the significant trends positively influencing the ultra-thin glass market is its increasing usage in the semiconductor industry due to its high-frequency electrical properties. Apart from this, its expanded use in the automotive industry for designing interiors and sensors, and increased incorporation in solar products to boost cell efficiency are key market-driving factors.

Further, its rising application in creating robust and lightweight windows and the escalating demand from the wearables market underline this market's potential for solid growth.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of these trends and more, segmented by thickness type, manufacturing process, application, and end-use industry at a global, regional and country level. Armed with this comprehensive information, you can make informed decisions about investing in the promising ultra-thin glass market.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • What was the size of the global ultra-thin glass market in 2022?
  • What is the expected growth rate of the global ultra-thin glass market during 2023-2028?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global ultra-thin glass market?
  • What are the key factors driving the global ultra-thin glass market?
  • What is the breakup of the global ultra-thin glass market based on the thickness type?
  • What is the breakup of the global ultra-thin glass market based on manufacturing process?
  • What is the breakup of the global ultra-thin glass market based on the application?
  • What is the breakup of the global ultra-thin glass market based on the end use industry?
  • What are the key regions in the global ultra-thin glass market?
  • Who are the key players/companies in the global ultra-thin glass market?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

  • AGC Inc.
  • Central Glass Co. Ltd.
  • Changzhou Almaden Co. Ltd.
  • Corning Incorporated
  • CSG Holding Limited
  • Emerge Glass India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Fraunhofer FEP
  • Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.
  • Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd
  • Noval Glass Goup Ltd.
  • Schott AG (Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung)
  • Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Thickness Type:

  • < 0.1 Mm
  • 0.1 Mm-0.5 Mm
  • 0.5 Mm-1.0 Mm

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

  • Float
  • Fusion
  • Down-Draw

Breakup by Application:

  • Semiconductor Substrate
  • Touch Panel Displays
  • Fingerprint Sensors
  • Automotive Glazing
  • Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Automotive
  • Biotechnology
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

