Global Ultrafast Laser Market Size & Forecast to 2025: Growth Potential, Trends Analysis, Competitive Market

According to this research, the Global Ultrafast Laser Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to rising demand in the automobile industry for quality, product miniaturization, high precision, smaller lots, and applicability to diverse materials, and cost-effectiveness.

The uniqueness of ultrafast laser to deliver high peak power without thermal damage, which is ideally suited for biological and biomedical applications will boost the Ultrafast Laser market in the upcoming year.

Moreover, the major factor driving the market growth is the growing use of Ultrafast Laser in the automobile industry for performs micro-structuring in the automotive industry.

Furthermore, upsurge in the application of ultrafast lasers for the industrial process such as drilling, cutting, and surface processing due to their high efficiency and the precision will accelerate the growth of Ultrafast Laser market.

Additionally, the use of the ultrafast laser for fabricating three-dimensional structures in transparent solids and for removing the defects in ultrafast laser will contribute to Ultrafast Laser market growth during the forecast period.

Also, advancements in ultrafast laser technology as nonlinear imaging in bio-medical for understanding the dynamical processes found in many biological structures are major drivers for the growth of global Ultrafast Laser market in the forecast period.

Fiber laser diode type of Ultrafast Laser market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period



On the basis of diode type, the Ultrafast Laser market has been segmented into Titanium-sapphire lasers, diode-pumped lasers, fiber lasers, and mode-locked diode lasers. Fiber lasers dominate the global Ultrafast Laser owing to their growing need in micromachining and medical diagnostics due to its high stability, superior beam quality, compactness, and power scalability. Diode-pumped lasers will drive by its application in the manufacturing industry for high precision materials processing.



Biomedical is projected to lead the industry for utilizing applications of the Ultrafast Laser during the forecast period



On the basis of Application, the global Ultrafast Laser market has been segmented into biomedical, materials processing, spectroscopy, and imaging, science, and research, & others. By Application, Biomedical will lead the market owing to the growing adoption of Ultrafast Laser for eye surgery and vision correction, dentistry, dermatology, and various kinds of cosmetic treatment such as tattoo removal and hair removal. Materials processing will influence by its uses for cutting, drilling, welding, cladding, soldering, hardening, ablating, surface treatment, micromachining, pulsed laser deposition, and lithography.



Europe accounts for the lion's share of the global Ultrafast Laser market during the anticipated period



On the basis of region, the Ultrafast Laser market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe dominates the world Ultrafast Laser market over the forecast period owing to the presence of major companies coupled with the huge demand of Ultrafast Laser in the medical and manufacturing industry. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to the rapid expansion of manufacturing industries which will demand of ultrafast lasers.



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Framework



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Industry Impact and Forces

4.2.1. Growth Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Technological Landscape

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Company Market Share Analysis, 2018

4.6. Growth Potential Analysis, 2018

4.7. Porter's Five forces analysis

4.7.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.8. PESTEL Analysis

4.9. Strategic Outlook



5. Ultrafast Laser Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Laser Type

5.2.2. By Pulse Duration

5.2.3. By Application

5.2.4. By Region



6. Ultrafast Laser Market, By laser Type

6.1. Key Type Trends

6.2. Titanium-sapphire lasers

6.3. Laser-pumped lasers

6.4. Fiber lasers

6.5. Mode-locked Laser lasers



7. Ultrafast Laser Market, By Pulse Duration

7.1. Key Battery Type Trends

7.2. Femtosecond

7.3. Picosecond



8. Ultrafast Laser Market, By Application

8.1. Key Application Trends

8.2. Biomedical and imaging

8.3. Materials processing

8.4. Spectroscopy

8.5. Science and research

8.6. Others



9. Ultrafast Laser Market, By Region

9.1. Key Regional Trends

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa



10. Company Profiles

(Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, SWOT Analysis and Strategic Outlook)

10.1 Amplitude Systemes

10.2 Attodyne Inc.

10.3 Coherent Inc.

10.4. DPSS Laser Inc.

10.5 Fianium Ltd.

10.6 Ekspla

10.7 Laser Quantum Ltd.

10.8 Clark-MXR Inc.

10.9 Epilog Laser

10.10 IPG Photonics

10.11 JENOPTIK Laser GmbH

10.12 JDS Uniphase Corporation

10.13 NKT Photonics

10.14 Resonetics

10.15 Rofin-Sinar Laser GmbH



