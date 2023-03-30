Global Ultrafast Lasers Market Report 2022: Adoption of Ultrafast Lasers for Dimensional Accuracy is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ultrafast Lasers Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Type, Application, Pulse Duration, End-User Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this analysis, the Global Ultrafast Lasers Market was valued at ~US$ 1 billion in 2017. It is estimated to be ~US$ 2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of ~US$ 4 billion by 2028 growing with a CAGR of ~12% during 2022 to 2028.

The adoption of ultrafast lasers for dimensional accuracy is driving the growth of the global ultrafast lasers market.



The degree to which a printed object matches the dimensions and specifications of the original file is known as dimensional accuracy.



The demand for dimensional accuracy devices due in consumer electronics, networking and telecom, transportation, and healthcare industries is significantly increasing. The dimensional accuracy devices can help with better 3d printing of 3d medical devices, 3d metal, and more.



Complications during the manufacturing of ultrafast lasers is one of the major challenges hindering the growth of the global ultrafast lasers market.



While the ultrafast lasers market is growing due to the demand for improved dimensional accuracy ultrafast lasers, other factors such as manufacturing complications, are likely to restrain the market growth. Several complications such as nonlinear effects during beam propagation and interaction process are making the overall ultrafast lasers more expensive, and slow the working.



The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the growth of the Global Ultrafast Lasers Market, owing to the worldwide lockdown by governments, which led to the shutdown of production and manufacturing activities as well as the unavailability of workers in various industries. As a result, production showed a decline in the Global Ultrafast Lasers market.



Scope of the Report



The Global Ultrafast Lasers Market is segmented by Type, Application, Pulse Duration, and End-User. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four major regions for Global Ultrafast Lasers Markets. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.



By Type

Mode-Locked Lasers

Titanium- Sapphire Lasers

Fiber Lasers

Others

By Application

Micromachining

Bioimaging

Medical Device

Others

By Pulse Duration

Picosecond

Femtosecond

By End-User

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America ( USA , Canada , and Mexico )

( , , and ) Europe ( France , Italy , Germany , Spain , UK, and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , UK, and Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea , Indonesia , and Rest of Asia Pacific )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , and Africa )

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Type: The Fiber Lasers segment by Type held the largest market share in 2021 of the Global Ultrafast Lasers Market

The growth is primarily due to the high output power, high beam quality, highly efficient gain medium, and high reliability as compared to other lasers

Fiber lasers are used to achieve light amplification in optical fibers, which contain rare earth metal ions such as ytterbium, neodymium, thulium, and more. These ions are able to absorb most light and emit photons at specific frequencies, which provide fiber lasers with better gain distance thus offering better quality and output.



By Application: The Bioimaging segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate its position during the forecast period.



The growth is primarily due to bioimaging's specific ability to view any specimen in a 3-D structure without any kind of physical disturbance.



Bioimaging is the technique that allows non-invasive real-time visualization of biological processes i.e. zero involvement of any kind of instruments in the body.



By Pulse Duration: The Femtosecond segment accounted for the largest market share in the Pulse Duration segment in 2021.



The growth is primarily due to the adoption of ultrafast lasers in the field of portable electronics, mobile phones, microprocessors, memory chips, and display panels.



In September 2019, Amplitude Laser has developed a Femtosecond GHz burst laser system that is capable of producing UV light which will improve the micro-machining outputs.



By End-User: The consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest market share in the end-user segment in 2021.



The growth is primarily due to the rising consumer electronics demand and new technological advancements such as small size and fast processing speed.



As the size of electronics products is, now becoming more downsized, tighter dimensional tolerances are required in order to fit the components into ever-smaller form factors and support the growth of the ultrafast laser sector.



By Geography: Asia Pacificaccounted for the largest market share among all regions within the total Global Ultrafast Lasers Market in 2021.



The growth is primarily due to the adoption of ultrafast lasers in automotive and consumer electronics end-user industries.



As the requirement for ultrafast lasers is growing in the electronics and automotive industries. This Asia pacific is anticipated to have significant growth over the course of the forecast period because of technological advancements and the presence of major electronics OEMs in the region, notably in countries like china and japan.

