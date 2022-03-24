Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Global Ultrafast Lasers Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2026

Laser technology exudes potential to reshape the manufacturing domain by enabling enhanced precision, efficiency and fast production while reducing material consumption. Lasers deliver unmatched speed, efficiency and precision to facilitate groundbreaking production processes, enabling the technology to emerge as a universal approach for manufacturers. The technology allows companies in the aerospace and automotive sectors to conform with stringent quality and performance standards. Lasers offer a sustainable and more efficient tool in comparison to other traditional processes and tools. The ability of lasers to transform and manipulate materials makes it an intriguing option for the clothing, computer and automobile industries. Lasers provide semiconductor manufacturers with an advanced approach for clean and fast cutting of different materials. Lasers are perfect cutting tools and offer high precision even with irregular shapes while considerably reducing surface roughness. Lasers are widely employed for marking metals, printed circuit boards, polymers and silicon wafers to support traceability. Lasers are also used in the packaging sector for marking, scribing and perforating applications.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ultrafast Lasers estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period. Fiber Lasers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.3% CAGR to reach US$954.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Diode-Pumped Lasers segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.8% share of the global Ultrafast Lasers market. Fiber lasers offer desirable foundation to develop ultrafast lasers for different applications. Ultrafast fiber lasers hold various advantages over other lasers including solid-state lasers. For instance, fiber lasers are capable of supporting very high, continuous power output. The thin, long nature of associated gain fibers along with superior surface area to volume ratio ensures efficient cooling. Moreover, fiber lasers deliver superior optical quality by leveraging wave-guiding characteristics that minimize thermal distortion of an optical path.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $397.3 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $325.5 Million by 2026

The Ultrafast Lasers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$397.3 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 28.57% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$325.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$363.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.

The perfect alliance of smart lasers such as femtosecond lasers with digital technologies is likely to pave way for smart laser-based manufacturing for Industry 4.0. Based on its impressive beam-shaping properties, femtosecond lasers are poised to accelerate the transition towards desirable material processing capabilities with high precision. The use of subtractive and additive laser-based techniques is anticipated to enable development of 3D structures using almost any material. In addition, lasers represent an extensively employed photonics tool commonly used in production of robust, lightweight constructions including crash-safe car chassis and wind turbine blades. The technology is also suitable for fuel cells, solar cells and batteries.

Mode-Locked Diode Lasers Segment to Reach $337.2 Million by 2026

The availability of powerful, compact and cost-efficient mode-locked lasers has enabled a number of industrial applications including femtosecond material processing, medical treatments, metrology, laser microscopy & tomography, high-speed electronics, and optical fiber communication. In the global Mode-Locked Diode Lasers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$174.8 Million will reach a projected size of US$285 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$43.7 Million by the year 2026. More

