Global Ultrafiltration Membranes Market 2022-2026, Featuring Key Players 3M, Asahi Kasei Corp., Dupont, Pentair and Mann+Hummel

Feb 14, 2022, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultrafiltration Membranes: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers the technological, economic, and business considerations of the ultrafiltration membrane market with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to ultrafiltration membranes and their areas of application.
Global markets are presented by type of ultrafiltration membrane along with growth forecasts through 2026. Estimates on sales value are based on the price in the supply chain at which the membranes are procured by the manufacturers.
Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of ultrafiltration membranes. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected the progress of economies across the world for nearly two years. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments across the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.
The report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every industry across the world was impacted by the pandemic, and thus the ultrafiltration membrane market was also indirectly affected. The market is, however, expected to bounce back in 2022, due to the relief packages and disaster aid packages provided by various governments to boost their economies.
The Report Includes
- 371 data tables and 37 additional tables
- An updated review of the global market for ultrafiltration (UF) membranes and related technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, both in terms of volume and value, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021-2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the overall market size for UF Membranes, and corresponding market share analysis by material type, membrane type, application, and region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
- Discussion of UF modules, cassettes, dialyzers, and other devices and enabling ultrafiltration membrane technologies with the greatest commercial potential over the next five years (2021 to 2026)
- Future market outlook and coverage of major UF product types and applications, both in the commercial and developmental phase
- Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, and regulatory and legislative issues currently focused on the industry ecosystem
- Assessment of the competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, expansions, and research and development activities in the global market for ultrafiltration membrane
- Review of new patent grants by each major assignee category
Company Profiles
- 3M
- Advantec MFS Inc.
- Alfa Laval
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Dupont
- Koch Separation Solutions
- Mann+Hummel
- Merck KGaa
- Pall Corp.
- Pentair
- Suez Water Technologies & Solutions
- Synder Filtration Inc.
- Toray Industries Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Overview
- Ultrafiltration Membrane
- What is Ultrafiltration?
- Dynamics of Selection and Rejection
- History of Ultrafiltration
- Ultrafiltration and Other Membrane Processes
- Contrasting Separation and Disinfection with Reference to Ultraviolet Disinfection
- How UV Works
- Impact of the Coronavirus on the Global Economy
- Impact on Demand
- Impact on Supply
- Impact on Price
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Regulations on Wastewater Treatment
- Chlorine-Free Operations
- Surge in Demand for Ultrafiltration Membranes in Making of COVID-19 Vaccines
- Increase in Demand from the Food and Beverage Industry
- Challenges
- High Maintenance
- High Competition
- Opportunities
- Rise in Demand for Non-chemical Water Treatment Techniques
- Growth in Developing Nations
- Advanced Water Treatment Technologies to Boost the Market
- Restraints
- Sensitivity to Oxidative Chemicals
Pricing Analysis
- Pricing Methodology
- Pricing Analysis
Ultrafiltration Membrane Market by Material Type
- Ceramics
- Polymeric
Ultrafiltration Membrane Market by Membrane Type
- Hollow Fiber
- Flat Sheet
- Spiral-wound
- Tubular
Ultrafiltration Membrane Market by Application
- Hemodialysis
- Industrial Processes
- Food and Beverage
- Potable Water
- Biopharmaceuticals
- Wastewater
Ultrafiltration Membrane Market by Region
