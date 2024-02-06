Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Industry Report 2024-2030 Featuring Aeropro, Textron, American Legend Aircraft, Pipistrel, Autogyro, Piper Aircraft, and Cirrus Aircraft

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ultralight and Light Aircraft Trends and Forecast



The future of the global ultralight and light aircraft market looks promising with opportunities in the airframe, avionics, cabin interior, and aircraft system markets. The global ultralight and light aircraft market is expected to reach an estimated $21.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increase in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for delivery and a growing desire for leisure flights, rising usage of UAVs in military operations, along with the technological development in ultralight and light aircraft.

List of Ultralight and Light Aircraft Companies



Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market Insights

Light aircraft will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because these aircraft are used for a range of charter flights and air taxi services, which is anticipated to support the increase in light aircraft deliveries globally.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the increased manufacturing of airplanes, technological advancements, and travel and tourism in the region.

FAQ



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market by Aircraft Type

3.3.1: Ultralight Aircraft

3.3.2: Light Aircraft

3.4: Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market by Technology

3.4.1: Manned

3.4.2: Unmanned

3.5: Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market by System

3.5.1: Airframe

3.5.2: Avionics

3.5.3: Cabin Interiors

3.5.4: Aircraft Systems

3.6: Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market by End Use

3.6.1: Civil and Commercial

3.6.2: Military

3.6.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market by Region

4.2: North American Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market

4.2.2: North American Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market by System: Airframe, Avionics, Cabin Interiors, and Aircraft Systems

4.3: European Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market

4.3.1: European Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market by Aircraft Type: Ultralight Aircraft and Light Aircraft

4.3.2: European Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market by System: Airframe, Avionics, Cabin Interiors, and Aircraft Systems

4.4: APAC Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market

4.4.1: APAC Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market by Aircraft Type: Ultralight Aircraft and Light Aircraft

4.4.2: APAC Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market by System: Airframe, Avionics, Cabin Interiors, and Aircraft Systems

4.5: ROW Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market

4.5.1: ROW Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market by Aircraft Type: Ultralight Aircraft and Light Aircraft

4.5.2: ROW Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market by System: Airframe, Avionics, Cabin Interiors, and Aircraft Systems



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market by Aircraft Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market by Technology

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market by System

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market by End Use

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Aeropro

7.2: Textron

7.3: American Legend Aircraft

7.4: Pipistrel

7.5: Autogyro

7.6: Piper Aircraft

7.7: Cirrus Aircraft

7.8: Pilatus

7.9: Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM

7.10: Flight Design General Aviation



