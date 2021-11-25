Global Ultrapure Water Market Outlook & Forecasts, 2021-2026 - Transition to 5G, Evolving Microelectronics Market, Increasing Demand in Semiconductor Industry & Increasing Demand for Cleanrooms

Nov 25, 2021, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultrapure Water Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The ultrapure water market was valued at USD 7.15 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11.21 billion in 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.78%.
The primary end-users of the ultrapure water treatment market include industries such as semiconductors, solar photovoltaics, pharmaceuticals, power generation (sub and super critical boilers), and specialty applications such as research laboratories.
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to accelerate digitalization, which could be expected to positively impact the microelectronics industry. The launch of the 5G mobile network is expected to stimulate the demand for semiconductor components.
Also, the adoption of internet of things (IoT) technologies such as cloud computing, data analytics, blockchain, and augmented intelligence are enhanced. This will increase the demand for ultra-pure water in the industry.
ULTRA-PURE WATER MARKET SEGMENTS
The filtration segment accounted for a revenue share of 34.90% in 2020 and is expected to witness an absolute growth of 49.83% by the end of 2026. The Ultrapure filtration technologies include particle filtration, depth filtration, carbon filtration, microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and gas filtration.
Washing fluid is the largest application for ultrapure water, and the segment is accounted for the highest share in the ultrapure water industry. Most of the industries such as semiconductors, flat panel display, and pharmaceuticals use ultrapure water as washing fluids which raise the demand.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
Asia: The Asian market for consumables and hardware is expected to create the demand for ultrapure water required by the semiconductor, pharmaceutical, flat panel display, and power generation industries.
North America: North America region is one of the fastest-growing for ultrapure water. Ultrapure water is used by semiconductor companies such as Intel Corporation, Nvidia, Texas Instruments, and Micron Technology as a cleaning agent. It is used to remove dissolved impurities that might precipitate or particles that might settle on circuits and cause the failure of microchips.
Europe: The pharmaceutical industry is one of the developing industries in the region. Germany is the leading pharmaceutical market in Europe. Therefore, the growth in the pharmaceutical sector would lead to an increased demand for ultrapure water. This will contribute to the expansion of the ultrapure water industry in the region.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
The key players in the industry are General Electric, Pall Corporation, DuPont, Asahi Kasei Corporation, and Pentair.
The customers are looking for vendors who deliver value-added services. This has motivated companies in the industry to focus their efforts on continuously working toward offering a varied range of product and service offerings. Asahi Kasei Corporation has a first-mover advantage in several segments. The global business solutions & strategies have assisted the company in coming up with a unique solution to tap the un-catered markets.
Innovation, costs, and convenience play a crucial role in setting up the demand for such products. Thus, vendors need to remain abreast with the latest customer demands and trends in the ultrapure water industry.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- The market growth is supported by increased demand for ultrapure water filtration for cleaning small and minute electronic appliances such as wafers and semiconductors.
- Geographically, the APAC region is the largest market for ultra-pure water and accounts for 60.05% of the global ultrapure water market share.
- The pharmaceutical segment dominates the Europe market and accounts for 40.33% of the global market share.
- Vendors need to find partners in emerging industries to expand their geographic presence in other potential markets.
Key Vendors
- General Electric
- Pall Corporation
- DuPont
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Pentair
Other Prominent Vendors
- Nalco
- SUEZ
- Evoqua Water Technologies
- Mar Cor
- Organo Corporation
- Ovivo
- Veolia
- Kurita Water Industries
- Aqua-Chem
- Reynolds Culligan
- Ultra Pure Water Technologies
- Pure Water Group
- Merck
- SpectraPure
- Nancrede Engineering
- RODI System Corporation
- Biosan
- Sartorius
- Agape Water Solutions
- Zhuhai Wangyang Water Treatment Equipment Company
