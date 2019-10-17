Global Ultrasonic Cleaning Market, 2019-2024 - Focus on Automotive, Aerospace, Food & Beverage, and Jewelry & Gems

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultrasonic Cleaning Market by Product (Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage-2, and Multistage-4), Power Output, Capacity, Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace, Food & Beverage, and Jewelry & Gems), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ultrasonic cleaning market size was valued at USD 1,475 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2,184 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2024.



Ultrasonic cleaning is one of the most energy-efficient and eco-friendly cleaning processes. An ultrasonic cleaning system mainly consists of an ultrasonic generator, transducer, and stainless steel tank containing an aqueous solution. Ultrasonic cleaning removes unwanted dust, dirt, and foreign containment from the inner as well as outer surface without causing any damage. Ultrasonic cleaners are available from industrial-grade equipment with a large tank capacity to portable benchtop equipment for household application considering their wide range of applications across verticals.



The growth of the ultrasonic cleaning market can be attributed to the improving efficiency and safety in cleaning operations of components and eco-friendly cleaning processes with biodegradable waste discharge. However, the high cost for technology deployments as well as operations is the major restraint for the growth of the ultrasonic cleaning market.



The increasing demand for customized ultrasonic cleaning systems is the key growth opportunity for the growth of the ultrasonic cleaning market. The major challenge faced by the ultrasonic cleaning market is the lack of product differentiation.



APAC is expected to dominate the ultrasonic cleaning industry, in terms of size, during the forecast period. The high rate of adoption of ultrasonic cleaning products for quality assurance and precision cleaning of inaccessible areas of the components in the automotive and aerospace, medical & healthcare, food & beverage verticals is the key factor that has helped APAC in holding the leading position in the ultrasonic cleaning market.



