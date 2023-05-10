Global Ultrasonic Scalpels Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2030 - Increase in Thyroidectomy Procedures to Provide Strong Impetus to Market Growth

DUBLIN, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultrasonic Scalpels: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Ultrasonic Scalpels Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Ultrasonic Scalpels estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

General Surgery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Urology & Gynecology segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Ultrasonic Scalpels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$512.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$423 Million by the year 2030.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Pandemic and the Disruption in Healthcare Sector

Significant Backlog of Electric Surgeries amid COVID-19 to Beef Up Ultrasonic Scalpels Demand Going Forwards

Systemic Approach to Resume Elective Surgeries

Ultrasonic Scalpels - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Ultrasonic Scalpels: A Prelude

Evolution of Ultrasonic Scalpel Over the Years

Market Outlook

Geographic Landscape

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Number of Minimally-Invasive Surgeries Adds Fillip to Ultrasonic Scalpels Market

Laparoscopic Surgery Growth Widens Prospects

Key Laparoscopic Ultrasonic Scalpels

Gynecology Procedures Expand Opportunities

Evolving Application in Hysterectomy

Rise in Endometriosis Offer Growth Prospects

Multi- Functionality of Ultrasonic Scalpels Buoy Use in Laparoscopic Lymphadenectomies for Management Gynaecological Malignancies

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Buoys Growth

Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Lung Cancer to Push the Demand for Early Diagnoses thus Benefitting the Demand for Ultrasonic scalpel Used in Lung Biopsy

Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates for Select Countries

Increase in Thyroidectomy Procedures to Provide Strong Impetus to Market Growth

Benefits of Ultrasonic Scalpel in Tonsillectomy Drive Prospects

Application of Ultrasonic Scalpels in General Surgery

Rise in Plastic Surgery Volumes to Augment Sales

Ultrasonic Bone Scalpel Finds Important Place in Spine Surgery

Enhancing Ultrasonic Scalpel Dexterity with New Piezoelectric Transducer Design

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Rise in Surgical Procedure Volumes

Aging Demographics Present Opportunities

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 23 Featured)

Axon Medical Solutions Private Ltd.

BOWA Medical UK

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic PLC

MISONIX, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Reach Surgical Inc

Stryker Corporation

VDW GmbH

Wuhan BBT Medical Tech. Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nvfrwo

