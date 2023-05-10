Global Ultrasonic Scalpels Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2030 - Increase in Thyroidectomy Procedures to Provide Strong Impetus to Market Growth

May 10, 2023, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultrasonic Scalpels: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Ultrasonic Scalpels Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2030
The global market for Ultrasonic Scalpels estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
General Surgery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Urology & Gynecology segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Ultrasonic Scalpels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$512.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$423 Million by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Pandemic and the Disruption in Healthcare Sector
- Significant Backlog of Electric Surgeries amid COVID-19 to Beef Up Ultrasonic Scalpels Demand Going Forwards
- Systemic Approach to Resume Elective Surgeries
- Ultrasonic Scalpels - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Ultrasonic Scalpels: A Prelude
- Evolution of Ultrasonic Scalpel Over the Years
- Market Outlook
- Geographic Landscape
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Number of Minimally-Invasive Surgeries Adds Fillip to Ultrasonic Scalpels Market
- Laparoscopic Surgery Growth Widens Prospects
- Key Laparoscopic Ultrasonic Scalpels
- Gynecology Procedures Expand Opportunities
- Evolving Application in Hysterectomy
- Rise in Endometriosis Offer Growth Prospects
- Multi- Functionality of Ultrasonic Scalpels Buoy Use in Laparoscopic Lymphadenectomies for Management Gynaecological Malignancies
- Increasing Incidence of Cancer Buoys Growth
- Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Lung Cancer to Push the Demand for Early Diagnoses thus Benefitting the Demand for Ultrasonic scalpel Used in Lung Biopsy
- Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates for Select Countries
- Increase in Thyroidectomy Procedures to Provide Strong Impetus to Market Growth
- Benefits of Ultrasonic Scalpel in Tonsillectomy Drive Prospects
- Application of Ultrasonic Scalpels in General Surgery
- Rise in Plastic Surgery Volumes to Augment Sales
- Ultrasonic Bone Scalpel Finds Important Place in Spine Surgery
- Enhancing Ultrasonic Scalpel Dexterity with New Piezoelectric Transducer Design
- MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
- Rise in Surgical Procedure Volumes
- Aging Demographics Present Opportunities
- Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 23 Featured)
- Axon Medical Solutions Private Ltd.
- BOWA Medical UK
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic PLC
- MISONIX, Inc.
- Olympus Corporation
- Reach Surgical Inc
- Stryker Corporation
- VDW GmbH
- Wuhan BBT Medical Tech. Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nvfrwo
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article