Global Ultrasonic Testing Equipment Market (2022 to 2027) - by Type, Equipment, Service, Vertical and Geography

DUBLIN, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ultrasonic Testing Equipment Market (2022-2027) by Type, Equipment, Service, Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ultrasonic Testing Equipment Market is estimated to be USD 1.27 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.81 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.34%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Ultrasonic Testing Equipment Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Acuren Inspection Inc, Amerapex Corp, Ametek Inc, Applied Technical Services Inc, Ashtead Technology, Baker Hughes Company, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Ultrasonic Testing Equipment Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Ultrasonic Testing Equipment Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Development of Portable Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing Equipment

4.1.2 Need for Reliable Non-Destructive Testing Technique for Fiberglass and Carbon Fiber Composites in Manufacturing

4.1.3 Growth in Ultrasonic Testing Market Services

4.1.4 Government Mandates Regarding Employee Safety and Stringent Quality Control Requirements

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Limitations of Manual Ultrasonic Testing in Detecting Early Stages of Damage

4.2.2 High Cost of Automated Ultrasonic Testing Equipment

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Infrastructure Development in Emerging Economies

4.3.2 Opportunities in Power Generation Sector

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Decreasing Oil and Gas Prices

4.4.2 Lack of Skilled Technicians



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Ultrasonic Testing Equipment Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Phased Array

6.3 Time-Of-Flight Diffraction

6.4 Immersion Testing

6.5 Guided Wave Testing

6.6 Acoustography

6.7 Others



7 Global Ultrasonic Testing Equipment Market, By Equipment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Flaw Detectors

7.3 Thickness Gauges

7.4 Transducers And Probes

7.5 Industrial Scanners

7.6 Tube Inspection Systems

7.7 Bond Testers

7.8 Imaging Systems

7.9 Others



8 Global Ultrasonic Testing Equipment Market, By Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Inspection Services

8.3 Equipment Rental Services

8.4 Calibration Services

8.5 Training Services



9 Global Ultrasonic Testing Equipment Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Manufacturing

9.3 Oil & Gas

9.4 Aerospace

9.5 Infrastructure

9.6 Automotive

9.7 Power Generation

9.8 Others



10 Americas' Global Ultrasonic Testing Equipment Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Argentina

10.3 Brazil

10.4 Canada

10.5 Chile

10.6 Colombia

10.7 Mexico

10.8 Peru

10.9 United States

10.10 Rest of Americas



11 Europe's Global Ultrasonic Testing Equipment Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Austria

11.3 Belgium

11.4 Denmark

11.5 Finland

11.6 France

11.7 Germany

11.8 Italy

11.9 Netherlands

11.10 Norway

11.11 Poland

11.12 Russia

11.13 Spain

11.14 Sweden

11.15 Switzerland

11.16 United Kingdom

11.17 Rest of Europe



12 Middle East and Africa's Global Ultrasonic Testing Equipment Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Egypt

12.3 Israel

12.4 Qatar

12.5 Saudi Arabia

12.6 South Africa

12.7 United Arab Emirates

12.8 Rest of MEA



13 APAC's Global Ultrasonic Testing Equipment Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Australia

13.3 Bangladesh

13.4 China

13.5 India

13.6 Indonesia

13.7 Japan

13.8 Malaysia

13.9 Philippines

13.10 Singapore

13.11 South Korea

13.12 Sri Lanka

13.13 Thailand

13.14 Taiwan

13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Quadrant

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Strategic Initiatives

14.3.1 M&A and Investments

14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Acuren Inspection Inc

15.2 Amerapex Corp

15.3 Ametek Inc

15.4 Applied Technical Services Inc

15.5 Ashtead Technology

15.6 Baker Hughes Company

15.7 Cygnus Instruments Ltd

15.8 DEKRA SE

15.9 Eddyfi Technologies

15.10 FPrimeC Solutions Inc

15.11 Intertek Group plc

15.12 Labquip NDT Ltd

15.13 Mistras Group Inc

15.14 NDT Global GmbH & Co. KG

15.15 NDT Systems Inc

15.16 Olympus Corp

15.17 PCE Instruments UK Ltd

15.18 Russell Fraser Sales Pty Ltd

15.19 Sonatest Ltd

15.20 SONOTEC GmbH

15.21 Sonotron NDT

15.22 T. D. Williamson Inc

15.23 TecScan Systems Inc

15.24 Zeal International

15.25 Zetec Inc



16 Appendix

