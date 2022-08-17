Global Ultrasonics Technologies and Markets Report 2022-2027 with Profiles of Leading Players - Accusonics, Baker Hughes, Kistler-Morse, Newtech, Samsung Medison and TE Connectivity

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Ultrasonics: Technologies and Global Markets' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on equipment type, applications and geography. The report provides an overview of the global ultrasonic equipment market and analyzes market trends. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on equipment type, applications and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of ultrasonic equipment providers.

The report covers the market for ultrasonic equipment with regard to the consumer base, across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for ultrasonic equipment in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027.

Ultrasonics has become an important tool in the industrial, medical and other fields. Ultrasonics has applications in materials science, medicine, dentistry, oceanology, marine navigation, petroleum and mineral prospecting, industrial processes and noise cancellation. Improvements are still being made in the older domains of music and voice reproduction, audiometry, psychoacoustics and environmental noise control. Ultrasonics has already found wide application in the biological sciences.

Dental plaque is removed by ultrasonic means; soundwaves are used to provide prenatal scans; new means of treating skin cancers have been devised using high-intensity ultrasonic signals; ultrasonic therapy is administered to athletes to treat soreness and muscular injuries and also to ease the effects of rheumatism; and sound in the appropriate ultrasonic range can break up kidney stones without the necessity for surgery.



The medical field has adopted ultrasonics and allied equipment in a larger percentage, with newer applications coming up frequently in various fields. Diagnostic ultrasound is a booming market with use of three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) imaging increasing in many new fields. Similarly, ultrasonic applications in various types of surgical and therapeutic fields are increasing at a greater rate. With these increases, the medical field offers high potential for growth in ultrasonic applications.



In this report, the global market for ultrasonic equipment has been segmented based on equipment type, applications of each equipment type and geography. Based on equipment type, the ultrasonic equipment market has been categorized into ultrasonic motors/actuators, ultrasonic medical equipment, ultrasonic processing equipment, ultrasonic assembling equipment, ultrasonic testing equipment, and miscellaneous ultrasonic equipment. Ultrasonic motors/actuators currently dominate the market.



The presence of leading global companies, rising infrastructure development, advancements in medical facilities, growth in wastewater treatment, increasing demand from chemical and petroleum industries, and surge in demand for integration of artificial intelligence in ultrasonic equipment are some of the key factors driving the Asia-Pacific market. Asia-Pacific is currently the fastest-growing market for ultrasonic equipment globally.

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Accusonics Inc., Baker Hughes, Kistler-Morse, Newtech Ltd., Samsung Medison Co. Ltd. and TE Connectivity

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with product sales data for 2021, estimates for 2022, 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the feasible market opportunities by identifying high-growth applications in different areas, with a focus on the largest and expanding markets

Estimation of the actual market size for ultrasonic technologies and products, revenue forecast, and corresponding market share analysis segmented by product/equipment type, application, and region

Assessment on the global industry development through an in-depth analysis of the major regional markets for ultrasonic technologies and products, including forecasts for growth

Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence the demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

Identification of viable technology drivers through a holistic review of various platform technologies for new and existing ultrasonic products and application markets

Insight into the increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific-challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 impact on this market

Discussion of the competitive landscape of major manufacturers and suppliers of various types of ultrasonic products, their research priorities, product portfolios, and market share analysis based on the segmental revenues

