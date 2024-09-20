Global Ultrasound Institute (GUSI) Unveils POCUS Essentials Plus Simulation: A Game-Changing Advancement in Point-of-Care Ultrasound Training

Partnership with e-Sono (3B Scientific) Delivers Unmatched Learning Experience with Over 1,000 Case-Based Simulations and Comprehensive Educational Resources

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Ultrasound Institute (GUSI), the leading provider of point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) education and training, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation, POCUS Essentials Plus Simulation . This groundbreaking product is the result of a strategic partnership with e-Sono, a division of 3B Scientific, and promises to revolutionize ultrasound training by combining GUSI's premier learning resources with e-Sono's extensive simulation library.

POCUS Essentials Plus Simulation offers an unparalleled educational experience by integrating GUSI's complete learning library, which includes POCUS Essentials Courses across acute and primary care, pediatrics, obstetrics, and musculoskeletal ultrasound. Learners can now access detailed training on over 30 anatomical regions through hundreds of lectures delivered by leading POCUS experts.

"POCUS Essentials Plus Simulation is a significant leap forward in ultrasound education," said Dr. Mena Ramos , co-CEO of GUSI. "Our collaboration with e-Sono allows us to offer a truly immersive learning experience that combines high-quality content with cutting-edge simulation technology. We are excited to provide healthcare professionals with the tools they need to excel in real-world clinical settings."

The product also features advanced case-based clinical integration developed by POCUS clinical experts, along with robust anatomical coverage, including cross-sectional imaging. The inclusion of e-Sono's comprehensive Sim Library , featuring more than 1,000 case-based ultrasound simulations, allows learners to practice scanning techniques and visualize pathology in a dynamic, interactive environment.

"The integration of digital simulation brings clinical anatomy and ultrasound images to life by allowing clinicians to see and correlate them in real time," says Dr. Nicholas LeFevre , a fellowship-trained, active POCUS educator and Associate Professor of Family and Community Medicine at the University of Missouri.

"POCUS is an essential extension of our clinical evaluation. To master it, we must immerse ourselves in simulation-based education that reflects real patient care."

- Sahar Ahmad. M.D. , Associate Professor of Medicine and Director of Medical Intensive Care Unit at Stony Brook University Hospital; Director, Ultrasound & Critical Care Education; Chair, Ultrasound Education Task Force, Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University

In addition to its educational resources, POCUS Essentials Plus Simulation includes all the features of GUSI's ScanHub learning platform, such as Sage AI for on-demand expert answers, the ScanFolio device-independent scan archive and feedback system, a performance dashboard, and QBanks with thousands of questions and pathologic videos. The program is eligible for over 50 hours of Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits, further enhancing its value to healthcare professionals.

Fourth year med student at Touro University California Medical School Jori Enfield adds, "As a medical student, the POCUS Essentials Plus Simulation has been a great addition to my POCUS training. The interactive design has helped reinforce key concepts and boosted my confidence in identifying and interpreting anatomical structures through real-time ultrasound practice. The ability to practice independently, without needing an ultrasound model or instructor, provided both convenience and an effective way to build my skills. This program has greatly enhanced my ability to integrate POCUS into clinical rotations."

Dr. Kevin Bergman , GUSI co-CEO added, "POCUS Essentials Plus Simulation sets a new standard for ultrasound training. The combination of extensive lectures, dynamic and interactive simulations, and expert clinical integration prepares learners for real-life applications in a way that traditional methods simply cannot match."

About Global Ultrasound Institute:

Global Ultrasound Institute stands at the forefront of point-of-care ultrasound, providing wraparound education, training, AI, and administrative software tools to healthcare providers and health systems globally to lower barriers to POCUS adoption and implementation. GUSI has trained over 14,000 healthcare practitioners in over 60 countries. GUSI is working to create a better world in which every healthcare practitioner is empowered to offer a rapid, reliable, accurate ultrasound-enabled diagnosis directly at the point-of-care, for any patient, anywhere.

About e-Sono (3B Scientific):

e-Sono, a division of 3B Scientific, specializes in advanced simulation technologies for medical education. With a focus on providing high-quality, interactive learning experiences, e-Sono supports the development of essential clinical skills through its extensive library of case-based ultrasound simulations and educational tools.

