Global Ultrasound Institute Unveils Groundbreaking Liver Essentials Course and Fellowship Program

Revolutionizing Liver Disease Diagnosis with Pioneering Ultrasound Training

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Ultrasound Institute (GUSI) proudly announces the launch of its innovative Liver Essentials Course and Liver Ultrasound Fellowship Program , the world's first dedicated training resource pathway for liver point of care ultrasound (POCUS). This pivotal initiative equips hepatologists, internal medicine specialists, critical care physicians, and primary care providers with cutting-edge skills and knowledge to impact early diagnosis and definitive management of liver diseases.

As global leaders in point-of-care ultrasound education and training, GUSI recognizes the pressing need for specialized training in liver ultrasound. Liver conditions such as cirrhosis, steatosis, and hepatocellular carcinoma represent significant public health challenges. According to the World Health Organization, liver disease remains a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, with cirrhosis alone affecting over 1 million people annually. Early and accurate diagnosis is crucial for improving patient outcomes and addressing this growing health crisis. The launch of these programs aligns with the annual congress of the Latin American Liver Association (ALEH) as well as the upcoming National Liver Awareness month.

The Liver Essentials Course provides comprehensive education with simulation on liver point of care ultrasound, including the prompt identification and evaluation of common liver pathologies. The Fellowship Program extends this training, offering an advanced hybrid curriculum to achieve competency and meet credentialing requirements through 1:1 personalized tele-ultrasound sessions from a team of global experts, robust and timely feedback on practice scans, as well as comprehensive assessments and full access to GUSI's award-winning scanHub™ learning platform.

Dr. Kevin Bergman and Dr. Mena Ramos , Co-Founders of Global Ultrasound Institute, emphasized the significance of this initiative: According to Dr. Bergman, "Our Liver Essentials Course and Fellowship represent a groundbreaking advancement in medical education. By providing specialized training in liver ultrasound, we are addressing a critical gap in the ability to diagnose liver diseases accurately and early. This initiative reflects our commitment to enhancing global health through superior point-of-care ultrasound training."

Dr. Diego Arufe , Head of Hepatology and Deputy Head of Liver Transplantation at the Sanatorio Sagrado Corazón in Buenos Aires, and Co-Lead of GUSI's Hepatology education, echoed these sentiments: "This is a monumental step forward for the medical community. By equipping healthcare professionals across various specialties with advanced ultrasound skills, we are paving the way for more precise diagnoses and improved patient care. The implications of this training extend far beyond individual practices, impacting global health outcomes."

"GUSI liver essentials explores the use of ultrasound from liver anatomy assessment to hepatobiliary pathologies, providing a comprehensive educational experience for ultrasound applications in hepatology. Being a physician that uses point of care ultrasound in my clinical practice, I have personally witnessed the benefits that POCUS/clinical ultrasound has brought to my patients and to my own practice of medicine. The GUSI Fellowship brings a wealth of collective expert experience and deep knowledge to provide the essential pathway to competency for integrating liver point of care ultrasound techniques and approaches into daily clinical practice."

- Dr. Matteo Rossell, MD PhD FRCP , Author and Editor of the textbook Liver Ultrasound: From Basics to Advanced Applications; Consultant in Internal Medicine and Hepatology in the High Complexity Unit and Lead of the Metabolic and Liver Disease Clinic at the Hospital of San Giuseppe, Empoli, Italy; Honorary Associate Professor at the Division of Medicine, University College of London, Institute For Liver and Digestive Health; Co-Lead of GUSI's Hepatology education.

Dr. Amir Gougol , Stanford University Clinical Assistant Professor, Medicine - Gastroenterology & Hepatology, commented on the importance of the initiative: "The Global Ultrasound Institute's new Liver Essentials Course and Fellowship are game-changers for the field of hepatology. It is clear that this training will be invaluable in advancing our ability to tackle liver diseases with the precision and timeliness that patients deserve."

Global Ultrasound Institute stands at the forefront of point-of-care ultrasound, providing wraparound education, training, AI, and administrative software tools to healthcare providers and health systems globally to lower barriers to POCUS adoption and implementation. GUSI has trained over 14,000 healthcare practitioners in over 60 countries The Liver Essentials Course and Fellowship Program mark a new era in liver disease management, offering professionals the tools and knowledge required to make a significant impact in their practice and on a global scale.

