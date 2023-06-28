Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Size Estimated to be Worth USD 1775.87 Million By 2032, at 13.5% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Consumables, Instruments, and Services); By Disinfection Process; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global ultrasound probe disinfection market size/share was valued at USD 501.44 Million in 2022 and is expected to touch USD 1775.87 Million By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period."

What is Ultrasound Probe Disinfection? How Big is Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Size?

Overview

Ultrasound is becoming gynaecologists' primary diagnostic tool in all practice scenarios. This means an increasing number of practitioners are using ultrasound probes during clinical care and monitoring. However, this equipment has the potential to increase the risk of transmitting infections to patients. To prevent infection transmission through ultrasound, a number of practices and procedures must be performed to ensure patient safety.

Ultrasound probe disinfection is a necessary part of obstetrician and gynecologist practice where the ultrasound probe is used. Ultrasound probe disinfection refers to the method of removing all the microorganisms, such as viruses, bacteria, and fungi, from the surface of an ultrasonic instrument. Low-level disinfection and high-level disinfection are the two main types of ultrasound probe disinfection. Increasing number of ultrasound imaging techniques and the rise in a number of hospital-acquired diseases are among the key factors driving the ultrasound probe disinfection market size.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Nanosonics

Parker Laboratories

Germitec

Ecolab

Tristel

CIVCO Medical

Schülke & Mayr

Johnson & Johnson

Virox Technologies

STERIS

Metrex Research

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Technological advancements: Increasing use of several technologies in the ultrasound sector is majorly fueling the ultrasound probe disinfection market growth. To enhance diagnosis, artificial intelligence, portable ultrasound, shear wave elastography, and many other technologies are utilized. For instance, a real-time imaging technology known as 4D ultrasound enables a more thorough evaluation of fetal anatomy and cardiac function.

Increasing use of several technologies in the ultrasound sector is majorly fueling the ultrasound probe disinfection market growth. To enhance diagnosis, artificial intelligence, portable ultrasound, shear wave elastography, and many other technologies are utilized. For instance, a real-time imaging technology known as 4D ultrasound enables a more thorough evaluation of fetal anatomy and cardiac function. Improving patient safety: Rising investments by hospitals and clinics in new disinfection technologies and solutions to ensure patients safety is boosting the industry expansion. Ultrasound probe disinfection is essential because these probes are in close contact with the skin, mucous membranes, and bodily fluids of patients. Disinfection of ultrasound probes helps prevent the transmission of infections between patients and healthcare workers.

Rising investments by hospitals and clinics in new disinfection technologies and solutions to ensure patients safety is boosting the industry expansion. Ultrasound probe disinfection is essential because these probes are in close contact with the skin, mucous membranes, and bodily fluids of patients. Disinfection of ultrasound probes helps prevent the transmission of infections between patients and healthcare workers. Preventing hospital-acquired infections: Growing cases of hospital-acquired infections due to the inappropriate reprocessing of ultrasound probes is another prominent factor supporting the ultrasound probe disinfection market demand. Other factors linked to HAIs include antibiotic resistance, immunosuppression, inadequate infection control measures, and more. For example, as per estimates from the Centres for Disease Control (CDC), HAIs alone resulted in 99,000 fatalities and 1.7 million infections annually in American hospitals. Thus, the demand for probe disinfection has increased, which ultimately contributes to the market's growth.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Product development by companies: A number of businesses are focusing on introducing new innovative products to prevent HAIs and enhance patients' safety. For instance, in December 2021 , Nanosonics, a leader in infection control, expanded its reach with the acquisition of Juama as its new distributor for trophon device, accessories, consumables, and servicing in Mexico .

A number of businesses are focusing on introducing new innovative products to prevent HAIs and enhance patients' safety. For instance, in , Nanosonics, a leader in infection control, expanded its reach with the acquisition of Juama as its new distributor for trophon device, accessories, consumables, and servicing in . Developments in ultrasound technology: Philips has already introduced an ultrasound system that combines 3D and 4D imaging technology. In November 2022 , the company also launched a next-generation portable ultrasound technology. In addition, several organizations are emphasizing the latest technologies in the ultrasound market, which is expected to accelerate the ultrasound probe disinfection market growth.

Segmental Overview

Instrument segment accounted for the major ultrasound probe disinfection market share in 2022

Based on product, the instrument category held the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to its advantages like better effectiveness, safety features, higher efficiency, standardization, and others. The instruments are very effective in eliminating a number of pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, in order to lower the risk of hospital-acquired infections. These instruments are relatively expensive, which propels the segment's growth.

Intermediate/low-level disinfection segment witnessed the highest market share in 2022

By disinfection process, intermediate/low-level disinfection dominated because it is a basic approach that is used as a standard procedure in healthcare facilities. This type of process is suitable for several types of probes that are associated to lower risk, like those employed in non-invasive operations or those that do not come into touch with sterile bodily areas. Low-level disinfection processes are less expensive than high-level disinfection procedures.

Healthcare & diagnostic centers segment is recording the fastest CAGR

By end-user ultrasound probe disinfection market segmentation, the healthcare & diagnostic centers category is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the foreseen period. This growth can be attributed to their emphasis on patient safety, high demand, a high volume of procedures, centralized management, and regulatory restrictions. The segment puts a high priority on patient safety and infection prevention. This is an efficient ultrasound probe disinfection process.

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 1775.87 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 568.13 Million Expected CAGR Growth 13.5% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers GmbH, Nanosonics, Parker Laboratories Inc., Germitec, Ecolab Inc., Tristel, CIVCO Medical Solutions, Schülke & Mayr GmbH, Johnson & Johnson Inc. (Advanced Sterilization Products), Virox Technologies Inc., STERIS plc., and Metrex Research LLC Segments Covered By Product, By Disinfection Process, By End Use, By Region

Geographical Overview

North America witnesses the largest revenue share in the ultrasound probe disinfection market

By geography, North America dominates the market due to the growing number of ultrasound scans performed, growing healthcare spending, and other factors. Among these, rising healthcare expenditure is one of the crucial factors projected to accelerate market growth. One of the highest healthcare prices worldwide is found in the US. In 2021, the U.S. spent 4.3 trillion dollars on health care, or $12,914 per person. This was an increase of 2.7%. In comparison to other regions, North America spends a great deal more on healthcare.

Moreover, the ultrasound probe disinfection market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the existence of local manufacturers that offer more affordable and high-quality products. Also, a surge in investments in healthcare services by emerging nations fuels regional market growth. Another factor supporting the market growth in Asia Pacific is the rising incidences of breast cancer in the region. For example, breast cancer accounts for around 25% of all incidences of female cancer in India.

Browse the Detail Report "Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Consumables, Instruments, and Services); By Disinfection Process; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ultrasound-probe-disinfection-market

Recent Developments

In May 2022 , Germitec raised €11 million ( US$11.6 million ) in order to finance commercial scale-up and get ready to submit its ultrasound probe disinfection system for FDA 510k approval.

, Germitec raised €11 million ( ) in order to finance commercial scale-up and get ready to submit its ultrasound probe disinfection system for FDA approval. In September 2022 , Parker Laboratories partnered with Tristel to distribute the disinfectant foams in the U.S. market will produce and Tristel DUO, including ultrasound transducers.

Key Offerings of This Report

Market size and share assessment for regional and country-level segments

Business opportunities, drivers, and success factors

Current trends and the future potential of the market

Market segment analysis by types, applications, and regions

The competitive status of key players within the projection timeline

Value chain analysis with price analysis and market forecast

Region-specific growth and development in the market

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Ultrasound Probe Disinfection market report based on product, disinfection process, end use, and region:

By Product outlook

Consumables

Instruments

Services

By Disinfection Process Outlook

High-Level Disinfection

Intermediate/Low-Level Disinfection

By End use Outlook

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centres

Maternity Centres

Ambulatory Care Centres

Educational and Research Institutions

Other

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

SOURCE Polaris Market Research