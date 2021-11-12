Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Report 2021: Low Environmental Footprint to Drive UV Disinfection Equipment Market Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-use (Municipal, Residential), By Application (Water & Wastewater, Air Treatment), By Component Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market size is expected to reach USD 8.39 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period. The rising prevalence of coronavirus coupled with the increasing R&D spending is expected to boost the product demand over the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the pressure on the healthcare systems of numerous countries. Growth in the COVID-19 cases has resulted in a wide range of hospitals incorporating ultraviolet (UV) systems to disinfect the high-risk indoor setting, which, in turn, is expected to increase the product demand over the coming years.



UV has been a choice of disinfectant to ensure bacteria-free water in industries, such as food & beverage and pharmaceutical. However, the rising demand for disinfection technologies owing to the increasing industrial liquid waste is expected to create opportunities for UV disinfection systems in the wastewater treatment industry over the forecast period.



Rising awareness about the product's ability to provide protection against cryptosporidium outbreaks is anticipated to support market growth. Furthermore, these systems have a low environmental footprint and consume less energy, which will drive UV disinfection equipment market growth.



Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Report Highlights

Mercury-based UV lamps are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2028 on account of their increasing adoption in water & wastewater treatment plants

The equipment demand in the healthcare facilities for air treatment accounted for 39.2% of the overall revenue owing to the high focus to provide innovative medical-grade air purifiers, such as UV systems

The residential end-use segment is estimated to grow at the second-fastest CAGR over the forecast period on account of the increasing consumer awareness regarding air pollution coupled with the rising prevalence of airborne diseases

Germany accounted for the largest revenue share of 20.4% of the European market in 2020 due to the increasing demand for technologically advanced and sustainable air purification technology along with the rising prevalence of COVID-19 in the country

Key players in the market are focusing on various strategies, including acquisitions, regional expansions, and product innovations, to achieve competitive advantage and, thereby, develop a strong foothold in the industry

Companies Mentioned:

Xylem

Trojan Technologies

Halma PLC

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Advanced UV, Inc.

American Ultraviolet

Atlantium Technologies LTD.

Dr. Honle AG

Lumalier Corporation

Xenex

ENAQUA

S.I.T.A. Srl

Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. Porter's Five Forces Model

3.7. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. COVID-19: Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. UV Disinfection Equipment Market: Component Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. UV Disinfection Equipment Market: Component Type Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2. UV Lamps

5.3. Ballasts/Controller Units

5.4. Quartz Sleeves

5.5. Reactor Chambers

5.6. Others

Chapter 6. UV Disinfection Equipment Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. UV Disinfection Equipment Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Water & Wastewater Treatment

6.3. Air Treatment

6.4. Others

Chapter 7. UV Disinfection Equipment Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. UV Disinfection Equipment Market: End-Use Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.2. Municipal

7.3. Residential

7.4. Commercial

7.5. Industrial

Chapter 8. UV Disinfection Equipment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. UV Disinfection Equipment Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Central & South America

8.6. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market

9.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization

9.3. Strategic Framework

9.4. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

9.5. Public Companies

9.6. Private Companies

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

