Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Strategic Business Report 2023

DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) estimated at US$454.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Air Disinfectant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.5% CAGR and reach US$940.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Surface Disinfectant segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $149.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.8% CAGR

The Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$149.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$127.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 9.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers.

Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Spurs Uptake of UV Germicidal Irradiation Technology

COVID-19 Pandemic as Accelerator of Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Trend for Indoor Air Quality

Use of UV Disinfection Systems for Air Treatment Jumps during COVID-19 Crisis

UVC Irradiation Provides Strong Germicidal Effect & Inactivates Replication of COVID-19 Virus

UV Germicidal Irradiation Opens Avenues for Decontamination & Reuse of N95 Masks and PPE

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation: An Introduction

Types of UV Germicidal Irradiation Systems

Market Outlook: Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth

Evolution of Germicidal UV Light Technology during a Global Pandemic

Availability of Low-Cost Alternatives to Restrict Adoption

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Upper-Room UVGI: A Useful Ventilation Solution to Combat COVID-19

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propel Demand

Focus on HAI Prevention Practices Drives Demand

High Touch Surfaces: The Major Causative Factor in HAIs

As Infection Control Takes Centerstage Amid Ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic, Rising Incidence of HAIs Boosts Demand for UV Light Disinfection with Germicidal Lamps

Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infection by Department (in %)

Renewed Threat of Infectious Diseases to Drive Adoption

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)

COVID-19 Pandemic Draws Attention to UV-C LEDs

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation for Commercial Settings

Mobile UV Systems and Handheld UV Sanitizers Come to the Fore

Trend towards Preventive Healthcare Benefits Disinfectants Market

Market Witnesses Influx of New UV Disinfection Robots

The Way Forward

Mitigating COVID-19 Transmission Risk in Hospitals Gets Interesting at UV Disinfection Robot Levels

Lucrative Prospects in the Airports Vertical

Efficiency and Improved ROI Make UV-C Disinfection Technology an Ideal Option for Hospitality Industry

Benefits of UV-C Disinfection for Hospitality and Lodging Industry

Restaurants Bet on UV Germicidal Irradiation for Safer Environments

Robust Opportunities in Cinema Halls & Shopping Malls

Stringent Regulations Regarding Food Safety to Augment Deployment of UV Disinfection

Foodborne Illness Outbreak Investigations in the US (2019 & 2020)

Food Sterilization Applications for UVC Germicidal Lamps

Cold Storage and Refrigerated Spaces for Fruits and Vegetables Augment Demand

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 44 Featured)

American Ultraviolet

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

Ensavior

Excelitas Technologies Corp.

General Electric Company

Halma plc

Signify Holding

UltraViolet Devices, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5jlnv1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets