Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Markets Share Set to Reach US $6.34 Billion By 2028, at CAGR 12.5%: Polaris Market Research

According to recent research study published by Polaris Market Research, the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market size and share is expected to register a CAGR of 12.5% growth and industry revenue is expected to increase from USD 2.54 billion in 2020 to reach USD 6.34 billion by 2028.

What is Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment's? How Big is Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Share?

Report Overview

Ultraviolet disinfection equipment refers to the technology that utilizes ultraviolet light in order to kill or render disinfect microorganisms effectively. UV disinfection is a proven technology for destroying harmful living organizations such as bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms generally found in water, food, air, beverages, and wastewater treatments. One of the major advantages of UV disinfection equipment is that it has the ability to purify water more rapidly than chlorine. The technology doesn't require cumbersome retention tanks and harmful chemicals and they are also cost-effective.

Ultraviolet disinfection equipment is known as a safer choice as compared to other methods. It is generally used by several industries to purify drinking water in individual homes as well as sterilize the water supply of entire townships for industrial wastewater treatment. There are some other characteristics of UV disinfection equipment that make it an effective choice including easy maintenance, low construction cost, small installation space, and environmentally friendliness.

What Does the Report Include?

Size & share analysis of the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market

Top companies operating in the market

Research and development activities

Segmentation according to application, type, and geography

Comparative study of the domestic and international prices of the products and services and related price fluctuations

The market's driving forces and roadblocks

The value and volume of ultraviolet disinfection equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions

Top Companies Operating in Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Are:

Halma PLC

Xylem Inc

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

Trojan Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Kuraray Co. LTD

American Ultraviolet

Atlantium Technologies LTD.

Advanced UV Inc.

Lumalier Corporation

Xenex

Hoenle AG

Siemens Water Technologies

ITT Wedeco

Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2028 USD 6.33 billion Market Size 2020 Value USD 2.54 billion Expected CAGR Growth 12.5% from 2021 - 2028 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 - 2028 Top Market Players Halma PLC, Xylem Inc., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Trojan Technologies, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Kuraray Co., LTD, American Ultraviolet, Atlantium Technologies LTD., Advanced UV, Inc., Lumalier Corporation, Xenex, Hoenle AG, Siemens Water Technologies, and ITT Wedeco. Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market: Driving Factors

Growing demand for ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment in healthcare facilities is majorly anticipated to drive the market growth. The increasing awareness about health risks related to conventional chemical-based disinfectants among consumers and governments is further boosting the growth of the market. Also, the increasing spread of COVID-19 cases and rising investments in R&D activities is anticipated to accelerate the demand for UV disinfection equipment during the forecast period. UV disinfection equipment takes less time to purify a water tank compared to chlorine-based disinfectants, thus boosting the demand for UV disinfection equipment.

Moreover, its characteristics such as fast action, easy installation, low maintenance, and lower operating cost are expected to fuel the market growth. Another factor expected to boost the UV disinfection equipment market growth includes an increase in demand for clean and safe drinking water due to rapid growth in population and scarcity of freshwater resources. An increase in the development of healthcare and chemical industries is further likely to create growth opportunities for the UV disinfection equipment market.

Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market: Report Segmentation

Insight by Type

Based on type, the UV lamps segment witnessed the largest market share in 2020 due to the increase in demand for the market in wastewater and water treatment plants. The key drivers contributing to the market demand involve the rising popularity of suitable disinfectant technologies and the growing concern about hygiene and safety, especially in the food and beverage and healthcare industries. Also, the high adoption of UVC LEDs in UV disinfection equipment is contributing to the growth of the market.

Insight by End-Use

Based on the end-use segment, the municipal segment leads the market and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period. The key contributors include the rising technology penetration in drinking water and sewage water treatment plants in developed nations. Several municipal corporations are shifting towards UV disinfection treatment equipment instead of traditional technologies as they are cost-effective, safe, and environmental-friendly.

Geographic Overview: Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market

Based on geography, the Asia Pacific is expected to generate the largest market share in the global UV disinfection equipment market over the foreseen period. These factors supporting the growth of the market in the region include well-developed healthcare infrastructure, pandemic emergence, and substantial use of water treatment. Moreover, growing investments in the chemical, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and automotive sectors across the U.S. and Canada are further expected to accelerate the demand for UV disinfection equipment during the projected period. Furthermore, North America is expected to account for significant revenue in the market owing to the requirement for proper sanitization during the pandemic.

The market is primarily segmented on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region.

Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market: By Type

UV Lamps

Mercury



Low-pressure





Medium-pressure





Amalgam



Xenon/LED

Ballasts/Controller Units

Quartz Sleeves

Reactor Chambers

Others

Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market: By Application

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Air treatment

Health facilities



Residential and Commercial Buildings



Bio-Terror agents

Others

Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market: By End-use

Municipal

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

