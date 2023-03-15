Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Strategic Business Report 2023: Increased Demand for Customized UV Disinfection Equipment Drives Market Growth

Mar 15, 2023, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
UV Lamps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.6% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ballasts / Controller Units segment is readjusted to a revised 12.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR
The Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 11.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 115 Featured) -
- Advanced UV, Inc.
- American Ultraviolet, Inc.
- Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation
- Atlantium Technologies Ltd.
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
- Halma plc
- Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd.
- Lumalier Corporation
- Trojan Technologies Group ULC
- ULTRAAQUA A/S
- UVO3 Ltd.
- uv-technik Speziallampen GmbH
- Xylem, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 and Beyond
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023
- COVID-19 Impact on UV Disinfection
- UV Disinfection Market Buoys as COVID-19 Brings Disinfection to the Fore
- Demand for UVC Disinfection Equipment Surges amid the Pandemic
- Effectiveness of UV-C in Preventing COVID-19 Transmission by Reducing Contamination
- COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates UV-Enabled Disinfection for Improving Indoor Air Quality
- Competition
- Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
- A Prelude to UV Light
- Application Areas
- Disinfection Capabilities of UVC
- Advantages and Disadvantages of UVC Disinfection
- Far-UVC Light Products
- Far UV-C & Health Risks
- A Prelude to UV Disinfection Equipment
- UV Disinfection Technology for Disinfection in Healthcare Facilities
- UV Light for Office and School Infrastructure Cleaning
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Witnesses Increased Growth
- By Application
- By End-user
- Municipalities Claim Leadership Stake in Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market
- By Component
- By Power Rating and Type
- Regional Market Perspective
- North America and Europe Dominates
- Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Rapidly Growing Market for Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Mobile UV Systems and Handheld UV Sanitizers Come to the Fore
- UV-C Light Presents Viable & Effective Route for Faculty-Wide Disinfection
- Approaches to Treat Spaces Using UV-C
- UV Disinfection Presents Intriguing Alternative to Chlorine for Water Treatment Units
- Growing Industry Focus on Water Reuse Amid Looming Water Crisis Benefits Demand for UV Disinfection
- Factors Driving the Need for Water Reuse
- World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality
- Increasing Levels of Water Contamination Drive the Need for UV Disinfection
- Focus on Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) Prevention Practices Drives Demand
- Renewed Threat of Infectious Diseases to Drive Adoption
- Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)
- Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type
- Contribution of UV Disinfection Technology towards Enhancement of Manual Cleaning Practices
- Increased Demand for Customized UV Disinfection Equipment Drives Market Growth
- Increasing use of UV Light by Dental Practices
- UVC Lamps Differ in Terms of UVC Radiation
- FDA Regulations on UVC Lamps
- Market Witnesses Influx of New UV Disinfection Robots
- USZ Deploys New UV-C Disinfection Robot
- UV Disinfection Robot Lamps
- Nong Fai Chai Gen 3 - the Robotic UV-C Disinfection Lamp for COVID-19
- Mitigating COVID-19 Transmission Risk in Hospitals Gets Interesting at UV Disinfection Robot Levels
- Major Developments in UV Disinfection Equipment Market
- Pittsburgh International Airport Enters into Partnership with Carnegie Robotics
- Portable UV Disinfection Chambers by Georgia Tech Research Institute
- Technological Advancements in UV Disinfecting Technology
- UV-C LED Sanitization: An Innovation in LED Lighting
- UV Disinfection Trolley
- The Portable UV Light Disinfection Sanitizer Wand
- The UV-based Sanitization Wand From Boeing
- Safety of UV-C Disinfection Devices
- UV-C Validation Protocols and Performance Standards for UV Disinfection Devices
- Lucrative Prospects in the Airports Vertical
- Air Passenger Traffic in Billion: 2019, 2020 and 2021
- Efficiency and Improved ROI Make UV-C Disinfection Technology an Ideal Option for Hospitality Industry
- Hotel Occupancy Rate: 2018-2022
- US Revenues Per Available Room (RevPar): 2019 to 2023
- Impact of Covid-19 on Hotel Occupancy Rates in Select Countries: March 2020
- Average YoY % Change in Revenues Per Available Room (RevPar) in Europe: March 2020 - May 2020
- Benefits of UV-C Disinfection for Hospitality and Lodging Industry
- Restaurants Bet on UV Disinfection for Safer Environments
- Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025
- Robust Opportunities in Cinema Halls & Shopping Malls
- Stringent Regulations Regarding Food Safety to Augment Deployment of UV Disinfection
- Foodborne Illness Outbreak Investigations in the US (2019 & 2020)
- Cold Storage and Refrigerated Spaces for Fruits & Vegetables Augment Demand
- Food Sterilization Applications for UVC Lamps
- Food sterilization applications for UVC lamps include:
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
