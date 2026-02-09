Global Uncertainty Is Outpacing Traditional Risk Management, Finds Info-Tech Research Group

As geopolitical tension, policy volatility, economic uncertainty, and accelerating technological change intensify, many organizations continue to rely on inward-looking risk models that fail to account for emerging external threats. In a newly released resource, Info-Tech Research Group finds that traditional risk management approaches struggle to address uncertainty that cannot be easily quantified or predicted. The firm's recent blueprint, Identify and Respond to Credible Threats Arising From Global Uncertainty, details a structured methodology to help organizations build foresight capabilities, identify credible risk events, and respond decisively as conditions evolve.

ARLINGTON, Va.,, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Organizations are navigating a global environment reshaped by rapid policy shifts, geopolitical instability, trade disruptions, and economic volatility, yet many continue to manage risk using frameworks designed for predictable, internally driven events. According to a new resource from Info-Tech Research Group, this mismatch is leaving organizations exposed to strategic blind spots and reactive decision-making when uncertainty materializes into real operational threats. The global research and advisory firm's newly published blueprint, Identify and Respond to Credible Threats Arising From Global Uncertainty, outlines a phased approach to help organizations move beyond static risk registers and build ongoing foresight and response capabilities.

According to the firm's blueprint, conventional risk management practices tend to prioritize known, measurable risks while overlooking weak signals and external forces that evolve quickly and lack historical precedent. As global uncertainty increases, many organizations continue to plan around a single expected future, limiting their ability to anticipate alternative scenarios or act quickly when conditions change. This often results in delayed responses, fragmented decision-making, and an overreliance on retrospective data in moments that demand speed and judgment.

"Uncertainty cannot be managed the same way as traditional risk," says Anubhav Sharma, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "When organizations rely on models built for predictability, they underestimate how quickly external conditions can shift. Leaders need the ability to sense change early, consider multiple plausible futures, and act decisively even when information is incomplete."

Key Challenges Organizations Face When Responding to Global Uncertainty

Info-Tech's research emphasizes that credible threats arising from global uncertainty often span both business and technology domains, requiring closer coordination among enterprise risk, IT, and business leadership. Without shared foresight capabilities, organizations struggle to translate macro-level uncertainty into actionable insights, leaving risk ownership fragmented and responses misaligned.

The firm's blueprint also identifies several persistent challenges that limit organizational readiness, including:

Overreliance on internally focused risk frameworks that fail to incorporate external risk intelligence

Difficulty assessing macro uncertainty, leading to delayed decisions or inaction

Limited ability to detect weak signals before they escalate into material threats

Siloed ownership of uncertainty across business, technology, and risk functions

Info-Tech's Phased Framework for Building Foresight and Response Capabilities

To help organizations address these challenges, Info-Tech recommends a structured approach that operationalizes foresight and improves response readiness over time. The Identify and Respond to Credible Threats Arising From Global Uncertainty blueprint outlines the following four key phases:

Scan the Horizon for Macro Uncertainties and Unknown Factors: Risk leaders, IT leaders, and business stakeholders collaborate to identify emerging external signals and trends through horizon scanning and external risk intelligence.

Risk leaders, IT leaders, and business stakeholders collaborate to identify emerging external signals and trends through horizon scanning and external risk intelligence. Conduct Premortems to Identify Failure Modes and Risk Events: Cross-functional teams use scenario-based premortems to examine how strategic objectives could fail under different future conditions and identify credible risk events.

Cross-functional teams use scenario-based premortems to examine how strategic objectives could fail under different future conditions and identify credible risk events. Estimate Risk Probability and Impact to Determine Risk Responses: Risk and crisis response leaders assess knowable risk events, integrate them into the enterprise risk register, and determine appropriate response options such as avoidance, mitigation, transfer, or acceptance across business and technology functions.

Risk and crisis response leaders assess knowable risk events, integrate them into the enterprise risk register, and determine appropriate response options such as avoidance, mitigation, transfer, or acceptance across business and technology functions. Build Resilience Against Unknown Threats: Business and technology leaders establish ongoing capabilities, roles, and initiatives that strengthen organizational resilience and enable adaptation as unknown threats emerge.

Rather than treating uncertainty as an episodic disruption, Info-Tech's resource stresses the importance of embedding foresight and adaptability into the organization's operating model.

"Organizations that develop continuous foresight and response capabilities are better positioned to protect value and maintain momentum during volatility," adds Sharma. "This is not about predicting the future with precision. It is about being prepared to act when the future unfolds differently than expected."

The Identify and Respond to Credible Threats Arising From Global Uncertainty blueprint provides a step-by-step methodology, supporting tools, and guided implementation options to help organizations integrate uncertainty into enterprise risk practices and respond more confidently in volatile environments.

