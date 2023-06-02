Global Uncrewed Systems & Robotics Database 2023: A Comprehensive, Searchable, Global Database of 8,000+ Uncrewed Vehicle Platforms

DUBLIN, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Uncrewed Systems & Robotics Database " has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Uncrewed Systems & Robotics Database is a searchable database of more than 8,000 uncrewed vehicle platforms across all operational domains featuring publicly available, detailed information for each platform.

Development since 2010 with updates applied daily

Global coverage of uncrewed systems

Comprehensive statistics & capabilities for each system

Comprehensive coverage of domains, industries and development status

Integrated SQL-based search functionality

Data exports are available in Excel and PDF formats for future API integration

As of May 2023, the USRD listed:

4,775 platforms and 1,373 organisations for air domains

2,170 platforms and 691 organisations for ground domains

1,311 platforms and 419 organisations for maritime domains

for a total of 8,256 platforms and 2,324 organisations

Your guide to uncrewed tech.

Sometimes, when building uncrewed systems, you need a crew of your own. The Global Uncrewed Systems & Robotics Database (USRD) is your trusted companion as you navigate the evolving landscape of this industry.

USRD gives you access to the latest information on nearly every uncrewed vehicle and mobile robot system operating in the air, ground and maritime domains.

Grow your knowledge and your market share.

USRD serves leading government agencies and corporations of all sizes. Whether you're hoping to procure a specific technology solution or find your new competitive opportunity, USRD helps you quickly retrieve data on relevant platforms.

Size

Performance

Payloads

Subsystems

Put USRD to work.

Lean on USRD to improve your operations and discover new opportunities. The database is updated daily to keep you on top of the latest developments. Opt-in for email updates so you don't miss anything.

Find the best-fit platform for your project.

Review specs and capabilities without sending an RFP.

Stay informed of new product releases, competitor platforms, and emerging prototypes.

Find new business partners, customers, or acquisition opportunities.

Assess past, current, emerging, and future trends for market analysis.

See how your organization fits into the broader uncrewed systems and robotics market.

Searchable. Sortable. Simple.

USRD offers advanced search functionality and a simple interface to quickly turn thousands of entries into a curated list.

Database-wide specifications

Vehicle Models Represented - 8,200+

Global Organization Represented 2,300+

Countries Represented - 77

Vehicle Parameters Captured - 220+

Total Data Points - 450,000+

How is it produced:

The database is updated daily by scrubbing publicly available records, news releases, talking to members and attending tradeshows.

USRD is your new in-house expert.

USRD's knowledge is built on more than 30,000 hours of online research and event attendance. The database integrates open source materials and publicly available specifications into a single resource, organizing every entry with the same characteristics for easy navigation and comparison.

A range of parameters are normalized to enable data filtering and all numerical values are converted into both metric and imperial units.

Platform Applications

Platform Markets

Platform Status

Company Status

Platform Size

Platform Performance

Subsystem Descriptions

Collected and Searchable Parameters

Organizational Name

Platform Name

Platform Status

Market Category

Application

Country

Company Size

Performance Properties

Max Speed



Cruise Speed



Endurance



Range



Max Power



Max Altitude

Platform Size Properties

Length



Width



Height



MGTOW



Wing Span



Payload

Other Platform Properties

Air-Frame

Energy Source

Propulsion

Launch Method

Recovery Method

Less than 55lbs/25kg

Over 2,200 uncrewed vehicle manufacturers are covered including:

Aerovironment

Baykar Makina

Boston Dynamics, Inc.

BRINC Drones

Cellula Robotics Ltd

China Aerospace Science & Industry Corporation

Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

Deep Trekker Inc.

Doosan Group

ECA

Elbit Systems



