Global Underground Mining Equipment Market 2019-2024 - $27.5 Billion Opportunity Analysis with Profiles on Key Industry Players

The global underground mining equipment market was worth US$ 22.5 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 27.5 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2024.

The global underground mining equipment market was worth US$ 22.5 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 27.5 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the global underground mining equipments market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Market Drivers



Catalyzed by stable economic growth across both developed and developing regions, increasing levels of disposable incomes and a rise in the middle-class population, there has been a strong growth in the demand of various minerals such as iron, gold, copper, coal, lead, aluminum, silver, etc. This has catalyzed a rising demand for underground mining equipment.



Moreover, the substantial rise in the consumption of energy in the form of coal and nuclear fuels as a result of increasing urbanization and industrialization is also creating a positive impact on the demand of underground mining equipment.



Additionally, underground mining causes minimum harm to the environment as compared to surface mining. With explosions being made underground, no toxic gases are released in the surroundings.



Other factors that are currently driving this market include - lack of manual labor and its rising costs, increasing focus on improving the yield and productivity, enhanced use of high-quality equipment in mining, etc.



Market Summary



Based on the type of mining extraction, the market has been segmented as longwalls, and room & pillars. Longwalls currently represents the biggest segment.



On the basis of application, coal mining represents the largest segment. Other major segments include metal mining and mineral mining.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the biggest market.



