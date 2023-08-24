Global Undersea Warfare Systems Research Report 2023-2031: Undersea Warfare Systems Elevate Naval Prowess in Submarines, UUVs/USVs, Surface Vessels, and ASW Helicopters

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Undersea Warfare Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the markets over the next eight years, and provides market size forecasts. Furthermore, it covers key technological and market trends in the industry and analyses factors influencing demand for undersea warfare systems.

In an era of naval modernisation and growing underwater infrastructure importance, undersea warfare systems are rising as a crucial element of naval capabilities. In this dynamic environment, the future of maritime security is being shaped by cutting-edge technologies and advancements in undersea warfare systems.

These systems have undergone significant sophistication, integrating state-of-the-art sensors, sonar technologies, and integrated command and control systems. Advancements facilitate heightened situational awareness, precise targeting capabilities, and rapid responses to emerging threats.

Undersea warfare systems are driven by the need to enhance maritime security, protect maritime borders and resources, tackle regional tensions, and strengthen naval capabilities by enhancing the capabilities of naval forces in detecting, tracking, and engaging undersea threats. This will improve their situational awareness, increase operational effectiveness, and maintain superiority in the undersea domain.

Covered in this study

Overview: Snapshot of the Undersea Warfare Systems market during 2023 - 2031, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of spending by regions as well as by payloads.

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments of the payloads and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the Undersea Warfare Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into present Undersea Warfare Systems strength and future demand for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the Undersea Warfare Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Trend Analysis - Key Defense Market: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the Undersea Warfare Systems expected to be in demand in each region.

Key Programme Analysis: Details of the top programmes in Undersea Warfare Systems are expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Undersea Warfare Systems industry. It provides an overview of key defence companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Reasons to Buy

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the Undersea Warfare Systems market over the next eight years.

Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different Undersea Warfare Systems in the top spending countries and other potential non-US markets across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

Identify the major channels that are driving the global Undersea Warfare Systems market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion.

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the defence ministries of different countries within the global Undersea Warfare Systems markets.

Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the Undersea Warfare Systems providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available

Leading Companies

ASL Environmental Sciences

BAE Systems

Bluefin Robotics

Boeing

ECA Group

Exail

General Dynamics

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hydroid

iXblue

Kongsberg

L3Harris Technologies

Liquid Robotics

Ocean Aero

OceanServer Technology

SISEMAR

Thales

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Who will benefit from this study?

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Trends and Insights

2.2 Main Findings

2.3 Key Conclusions

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Technology Overview

3.2 Types of Undersea Warfare Systems

3.2.1 Countermeasures Systems

3.2.2 Underwater Communication Equipment

3.2.3 Underwater Navigation Equipment

3.2.4 Underwater Weapon Systems

3.3 Technology Developments

3.3.1 Developments in Sonar Technology

3.3.2 Modern Sonar Data Processing Technologies

3.3.3 Advancements in Noise Reduction

4 Market Overview

4.1 Undersea Warfare Systems market volumes distribution over the forecast period by Region

5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

5.1 Market Segmentation

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Trends

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Challenges

6 Country Analysis

6.1 The US

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 Overmatch Project

6.1.3 Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO)

6.1.4 Key Programmes and Developments

6.2 Canada

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Key Undersea Warfare Programmes

6.3 The UK

6.4 France

6.5 Russia

6.6 Japan

6.7 China

6.8 India

6.9 South Korea

6.10 Australia

6.11 Turkiye

7 Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2031

7.1 Undersea Warfare Systems Market by Region Overview

7.2 Undersea Warfare Systems Payloads Market by Regions

7.3 Regional Undersea Warfare Systems Market by Platform

7.4 Opportunity Analysis

8 Market Forecast to 2031 by Platforms

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Undersea Warfare Systems Market by Platforms

8.3 Regional Undersea Warfare Systems Market by Platform

8.4 Platform Market by Undersea Warfare Payloads

8.4.1 Submarines Market by Undersea Warfare Payloads

8.4.2 UUVs/USVs Market by Undersea Warfare Payloads

8.4.3 Surface Vessels Market by Undersea Warfare Payloads

8.4.4 ASW Helicopters Market by Undersea Warfare Payloads

8.5 Opportunity Analysis

9 Market Forecast to 2031 by Payloads

9.1 Undersea Warfare Systems Market by Payloads

9.2 Undersea Warfare Systems Payloads Market by Region

9.3 Undersea Warfare Systems Payloads Market by Platform

9.3.1 Weapons Market by Platforms

9.3.2 Sonar Systems Market by Platforms

9.3.3 Acoustic and Communication Systems Market by Platforms

9.3.4 Navigation Systems Market by Platforms

9.3.5 Countermeasures Market by Platforms

9.4 Opportunity Analysis

10 Impact Analysis

10.1 Forecast Factors and Market Impact

