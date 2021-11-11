Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Report 2021-2026 - Acoustic Communication Gains Traction in Navigating Ships, Submersibles, & Oceanographic Equipment

Nov 11, 2021, 06:15 ET
The global market for Underwater Acoustic Communication estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period.
Sensor Interface, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.4% CAGR to reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. This segment currently accounts for a 45.3% share of the global Underwater Acoustic Communication market.
Despite substantial decline in the short-term due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, long-term prospects remain highly optimistic for underwater acoustic communication systems market. Robust focus on gaining insights into ocean depths for monitoring and controlling of commercial activities including underwater equipment dedicated to mineral and oil mineral extraction along with commercial fisheries and underwater pipelines, would potentially enhance the demand for underwater acoustic communication systems in post COVID-19 period.
Increasing adoption of unmanned and autonomous underwater vehicles (UUVs and AUVs) integrated with advanced acoustic sensors in monitoring and strategic applications related to surveillance and threat detection presents another major driver. UUVs and AUVs are mainly employed for natural undersea resource exploration projects and collection of vital data in missions associated with collaborative monitoring.
Long-term growth in the market would also be influenced by anticipated healthy demand for high-speed and reliable homeland security and defense communication. Growing relevance of acoustic communication in underwater exploration projects and in environmental protection applications also extends potential opportunities.
Acoustic systems are poised to grow in popularity over traditional technologies for seabed mapping and data collection; as pre-warning system for underwater earthquakes and tsunamis; and to monitor underwater pollution and habitat. Robust demand is anticipated for high-capacity, reliable underwater acoustic networks to support R&D efforts intended to address issues related to transmission of data signals across shallow water regions.
The market is expected to receive a notable boost from manufacturers` efforts to develop reliable communication solutions for underwater acoustic communication coupled with increasing focus on maritime research and availability of new solutions with sophisticated functions for enhanced communication within the underwater environment.
Continued advances in networking technologies and applications aid in sustaining the momentum in the underwater wireless communication ecosystem in the post COVID-19 period. Ongoing transition from wired to wireless communication holds significant potential for growth in the defense, oil & gas refineries and research sectors.
In the recent years, wireless communication has gained considerable penetration in the underwater environment, with 50-70% of end-users adopting the technology. The share of wireless technologies is anticipated to be in the range of 85% to 90% by 2025. Underwater wireless communication plays an important role in reducing underwater risks, improves productivity and efficiency and lowers energy consumption. By offering reliable and accurate data, the technique assists industries in making strategic decisions associated with product portfolios.
