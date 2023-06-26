Global Underwater Drone Market Report 2023: Underwater Drones in Oceanographic Research Fuel the Sector

DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Underwater Drone Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global underwater drone market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.1% during 2023-2030.

This report on global underwater drone market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global underwater drone market by segmenting the market based on type, product type, propulsion type, application, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the underwater drone market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

Bluefin Robotics

Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc.

ECA Group

Kongsberg Maritime

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Saab Seaeye Ltd

TechnipFMC plc

Teledyne Marine Group

The Boeing Company

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Big calls for Underwater Drones in Defense Sector

Underwater Drones in Oceanographic Research

Challenges

Fuelling Drug Trafficking

High Investment

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV)

Hybrid Vehicles

by Product Type

Micro

Small and Medium

Light Work-Class

Heavy Work-Class

by Propulsion Type

Electric System

Mechanical System

Hybrid System

by Application

Defence and Security

Scientific Research

Commercial Exploration

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

