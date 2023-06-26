Global Underwater Drone Market Report 2023: Underwater Drones in Oceanographic Research Fuel the Sector

26 Jun, 2023, 18:45 ET
The global underwater drone market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.1% during 2023-2030.
This report on global underwater drone market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global underwater drone market by segmenting the market based on type, product type, propulsion type, application, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the underwater drone market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- Bluefin Robotics
- Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc.
- ECA Group
- Kongsberg Maritime
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Oceaneering International, Inc.
- Saab Seaeye Ltd
- TechnipFMC plc
- Teledyne Marine Group
- The Boeing Company
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Big calls for Underwater Drones in Defense Sector
- Underwater Drones in Oceanographic Research
Challenges
- Fuelling Drug Trafficking
- High Investment
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)
- Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV)
- Hybrid Vehicles
by Product Type
- Micro
- Small and Medium
- Light Work-Class
- Heavy Work-Class
by Propulsion Type
- Electric System
- Mechanical System
- Hybrid System
by Application
- Defence and Security
- Scientific Research
- Commercial Exploration
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
