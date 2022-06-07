Global Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Report to 2031 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global unicompartmental knee prosthesis market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

The report provides revenue of the global unicompartmental knee prosthesis market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2020 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global unicompartmental knee prosthesis market from 2021 to 2031.



The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the unicompartmental knee prosthesis market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global unicompartmental knee prosthesis market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global unicompartmental knee prosthesis market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global unicompartmental knee prosthesis market.



The report delves into the competition landscape of the global unicompartmental knee prosthesis market. Key players operating in the global unicompartmental knee prosthesis market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are the attributes of players in the global unicompartmental knee prosthesis market profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Report

What is the sales/revenue generated by unicompartmental knee prosthesis across all regions during the forecast period?

What are the opportunities in the global unicompartmental knee prosthesis market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the market?

Which regional market is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type is expected to generate the highest revenue globally in 2031? Which segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

What is the market position of different companies operating in the global market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunity

4.3. Global Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Forecast

4.4. Global Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Outlook



5. Market Outlook

5.1. Technological Advancement

5.2. Regulatory Scenario, by Region/Globally

5.3. Key Industry Events (mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, etc.)

5.4. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry (value chain and short / mid / long term impact)



6. Global Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Value Share Analysis, by Type

6.3. Global Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Forecast, by Type

6.3.1. Fixed-bearing Implant

6.3.2. Mobile-bearing Implant

6.3.3. Medial Pivot Implant

6.3.4. Others

6.4. Global Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Analysis, by Type

6.5. Global Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type



7. Global Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Analysis and Forecast, by Material

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Global Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Value Share Analysis, by Material

7.3. Global Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Forecast, by Material

7.3.1. Stainless Steel

7.3.2. Cobalt-Chromium Alloys

7.3.3. Titanium & Titanium Alloys

7.3.4. Polyethylene

7.3.5. Ceramics

7.3.6. Others

7.4. Global Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Analysis, by Material

7.5. Global Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Material



8. Global Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Global Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Value Share Analysis, by Application

8.3. Global Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Forecast, by Application

8.3.1. Primary Surgical

8.3.2. Revision Surgical

8.4. Global Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Analysis, by Application

8.5. Global Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application



9. Global Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Global Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Value Share Analysis, by End-user

9.3. Global Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Forecast, by End-user

9.3.1. Hospitals

9.3.2. Orthopedic Clinics

9.3.3. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

9.4. Global Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Analysis, by End-user

9.5. Global Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user



10. Global Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Analysis, by Region

10.1. Global Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Analysis, by Region

10.2. Global Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

10.3. Global Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Forecast, by Region

10.3.1. North America

10.3.2. Europe

10.3.3. Asia Pacific

10.3.4. Latin America

10.3.5. Middle East & Africa

11. North America Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Analysis

12. Europe Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Analysis

13. Asia Pacific Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Analysis

14. Latin America Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Analysis

15. Middle East & Africa Unicompartmental Knee Prosthesis Market Analysis

16. Company Profiles

16.1. Stryker Corporation

16.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.1.2. Product Portfolio

16.1.3. Financial Overview

16.1.4. SWOT Analysis

16.1.5. Strategic Overview

16.2. Zimmer Biomet

16.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.2.2. Product Portfolio

16.2.3. Financial Overview

16.2.4. SWOT Analysis

16.2.5. Strategic Overview

16.3. Smith+Nephew

16.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.3.2. Product Portfolio

16.3.3. Financial Overview

16.3.4. SWOT Analysis

16.3.5. Strategic Overview

16.4. X-NOV Medical Technology

16.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.4.2. Product Portfolio

16.4.3. SWOT Analysis

16.4.4. Strategic Overview

16.5. Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG

16.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.5.2. Product Portfolio

16.5.3. SWOT Analysis

16.5.4. Strategic Overview

16.6. Medacta International

16.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.6.2. Product Portfolio

16.6.3. Financial Overview

16.6.4. SWOT Analysis

16.6.5. Strategic Overview

16.7. B. Braun Melsungen AG

16.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.7.2. Product Portfolio

16.7.3. Financial Overview

16.7.4. SWOT Analysis

16.7.5. Strategic Overview

16.8. Amplitude Surgical

16.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.8.2. Product Portfolio

16.8.3. Financial Overview

16.8.4. SWOT Analysis

16.8.5. Strategic Overview

16.9. Arthrex

16.9.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.9.2. Product Portfolio

16.9.3. SWOT Analysis

16.9.4. Strategic Overview

16.10. Biotech GmbH

16.10.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.10.2. Product Portfolio

16.10.3. SWOT Analysis

16.10.4. Strategic Overview

16.11. Conformis

16.11.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.11.2. Product Portfolio

16.11.3. Financial Overview

16.11.4. SWOT Analysis

16.11.5. Strategic Overview

16.12. Exactech

16.12.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.12.2. Product Portfolio

16.12.3. SWOT Analysis

16.12.4. Strategic Overview

16.13. Corin

16.13.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.13.2. Product Portfolio

16.13.3. SWOT Analysis

16.13.4. Strategic Overview

16.14. Groupe Lepine

16.14.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.14.2. Product Portfolio

16.14.3. SWOT Analysis

16.14.4. Strategic Overview



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/itv8vh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets