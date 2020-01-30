Global Unicorn Companies Industry Report, 2013-2020: Overview, Impact, Competitors, Comparisons
This report provides an overview of unicorns and the positive/negative impact they have on the sectors and geographies in which they operate. Some of the challenges facing unicorns and their investors are also reported.
In modern age, the term unicorn is used to describe a financial behemoth. This usage was coined by the venture capitalist Aileen Lee in 2013 to describe a privately held company with a billion-dollar valuation. She called such companies unicorns because they were few and far between; no more than forty existed when the term was coined.
The report includes:
- An overview of unicorn markets and discussion on how the presence of unicorn impact the market
- Comparative study on U.S. Unicorns and Chinese unicorns and discussion on how Chinese unicorn affecting U.S. unicorn market
- Information on competitors involved and venture capital in the industry
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- What Are Unicorns in the Financial Market?
- How Are the Current Unicorns Doing?
- What Sectors Do These Unicorns Come From?
- Who Backed These Unicorns and Helped Them Reach Their Status?
- Are Any of These Unicorns Disruptive?
- What Has Been the Global Impact of the Unicorns?
- How Do These Unicorns Help Their Markets?
- When Does a Unicorn Stop Being a Unicorn?
- Is the Unicorn Wave Still Worth Surfing or Has the Tide Receded?
- Profitability
- Growth
- Laws and Regulations
- Fundamentals
- End Goal
- Market Monopoly and Competition from More Unicorns
- Unicorn Struggle
- Conclusion
- Information Sources
List of Figures
Figure 1: Unicorns vs. Dinosaurs
Figure 2: Newly Minted Unicorns, by Year, 2014-2018
Figure 3: Organizations in Top 10 Unicorn List
Figure 4: Unicorn Classification in 2018
Figure 5: Youngest Unicorns of 2019
Figure 6: Top Investors in Unicorns, Since 2013
Figure 7: Investors in the New Unicorns of 2019
Figure 8: Top Tech Unicorns in Each U.S. State
Figure 9: Chinese VC Deals Over the Last Five Years, 2014-2019
Figure 10: State of India's Top 10 Unicorns in 2019
Figure 11: Unicorn and Potential Unicorn Status in Europe
