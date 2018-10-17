Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Industry
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) in US$ Million.
The Global, the U.S. and the European markets are independently analyzed by the following Segments: Collaboration Application, Telephony, UC Application, and Contact Center. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 117 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 8x8, Inc.
- AT&T, Inc.
- Avaya, Inc.
- BT Group plc
- Centile Telecom Applications
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Availability of Diverse Communication Channels & Collaboration Solutions Heightens the Need for Unification
Complexities of In-House Deployment & Management of UCC Throws Spotlight on Cloud Based Services
Why In-House Implementation of UCC is a Complex Task .
Cloud Based Unified Communication & Collaboration as a Service - The 'Buzzword' for Affordable, Scalable & Easy-to -Deploy UCC Strategy
Cloud Based UCCaaS - Market Dynamics
Banking, Finance & Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare Industry
Retail Industry
Key Issues & Challenges
Security Concerns
Lack of Interoperability Among Vendor Solutions
Lack of Adequate Awareness About Cloud Based UCCaaS
Difficultly in Migrating Traditional Communication Strategy with Cloud Based UCCaaS
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players in the UCaaS Market
Market Abuzz with M&A Activity
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
8x8, Inc. (USA)
AT&T, Inc. (USA)
Avaya, Inc. (USA)
BT Group plc (UK)
Centile Telecom Applications (France)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
DXC Technology Co. (USA)
Fuze (USA)
IBM Corporation (USA)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada)
NTT Communications (Japan)
Orange Business Services (France)
RingCentral, Inc. (USA)
Verizon Enterprise Solutions (USA)
Vonage (USA)
West Corporation (USA)
5.2 Product/Service Launches
Microsoft Rolls Out Microsoft Teams as a Replacement to Skype for Business
Mavenir Unveils mUCaaS Platform
Westcon-Comstor Rolls Out Westcon UCaaS
Masergy Enhances Global UCaaS with Masergy Connect
Vonage Rolls Out Vonage Business Cloud
Intermedia Rolls Out Intermedia Unite™
Frontier Communications Unveils Frontier AnyWare UCaaS
net2phone Launches net2phone Hosted PBX Unlimited Service in Mexico
NorthState Technology Introduces Hosted UcaaS Solution
Amazon Releases Chime
SkySwitch Integrates UCaaS with Amazon Alexa Voice-Command Support
Unify Launches OpenScape Cloud
NEC Canada and Enghouse Interactive Introduce UNIVERGE BLUE UCaaS
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Rolls Out Rainbow™ Connector
Windstream Rolls Out Broadview OfficeSuite® with SD-WAN
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Avaya Establishes Avaya Cloud Business Unit
Cisco Snaps Up BroadSoft
Searchlight Capital Partners Snaps Up Mitel
Avaya Snaps Up Spoken Communications
BT Group to Establish BT Enterprise
Ooma to Acquire Voxter Communications
LogMeIn to Acquire Jive Communications
Ribbon Communications Acquires Edgewater Networks
Vonage to Acquire NewVoiceMedia
Fusion to Acquire Megapath
net2phone Takes Over Versature
Evolve IP Snaps Up thevoicefactory
ScanSource Acquires Intelisys Global
Waterland Private Equity Consolidates Centile, Swyx Solutions and Within Reach Group
Evolve IP Acquires Assets of AiTech
8x8 Inks Strategic Partnership Deal with Itancia SARL
Star2Star and Blueface Merge to Establish StarBlue
Avaya Completes Debt Restructuring Program
Fuze Relocates to New Boston Headquarters
Apollo Global Management Acquires West Corporation
Mitel® Snaps Up ShoreTel
West Acquires Cloud Collaboration Assets of Vocus Group
Sonus and GENBAND Merge to Establish Ribbon Communications
NetFortris Snaps Up Fonality
nexVortex Acquires Northwest Vox
Avaya Government Solutions Teams Up with collab9
BroadSoft Collaborates with Symbio Networks in Australia
CenturyLink Joins Hands with BroadSoft
Share this article