Global Unified Communication Market Forecast 2019-2027

KEY FINDINGS

The global unified communication market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.90% during the forecast period. The increase in the usage of smartphones, rising demand for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), etc. are the factors propelling the growth of the market.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The mobility segment is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period.The service providers of unified communication have established innovative solutions and products in order to enable easy access to informed decision making.



The expenses in the deployment and installation of unified solutions result in implement issues, which hampers the growth of the market.However, factors such as technological advancements and funding are propelling the growth of small and medium-scale businesses.



Their dependence on cloud is on a rapid increase and is estimated to increase further, which would result in ample opportunities for unified communications market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global unified communication market is evaluated upon the basis of the presence of markets across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World.The Asia Pacific region dominates the market owing to rising demands for communication platforms and technological integrations.



The region is also projected to witness significant growth with regards to collaboration and communication solutions along with blooming e-commerce retail markets.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The lucrative opportunities and the growth across the region are set to favor the existing and emerging companies. Some of the major companies are IBM Corporation, Avaya Inc., Siemens Enterprise Communications (Unify Inc.), Verizon Communication, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Corporation, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. MITEL NETWORKS CORPORATION

2. ALCATEL-LUCENT

3. AT & T INC.

4. AVAYA INC.

5. CISCO SYSTEMS INC.

6. HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE

7. IBM CORPORATION

8. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

9. SIEMENS ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS (UNIFY INC.)

10. VERIZON COMMUNICATION

11. NEC CORPORATION

12. PLANTRONICS INC.

13. RING CENTRAL INC.

14. CONNECT SOLUTIONS INC.

15. FUZE INC.



