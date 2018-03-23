Global Unified Endpoint Management Market 2018-2022 to Reach $7.06 Billion Growing at a CAGR of 38.2%

The unified endpoint management market is estimated to be USD 1.40 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 7.06 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 38.2% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the need to ensure data security in enterprises. However, high cost of deploying UEM solutions is acting as a restraint to the growth of the unified endpoint management market.

Based on type, the solutions segment is estimated to lead the unified endpoint management market in 2017. The management of several traditional and non-traditional endpoints becomes a critical challenge for enterprises. Thus, enterprises are engaged in the adoption of UEM solutions to enhance performance, adhere to compliance requirements, and reduce security risks and costs.



Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment is estimated to lead the unified endpoint management market in 2017. Large enterprises are adopting UEM solutions to reduce operational costs, secure endpoint configurations, and reduce the risk of cyber-attacks.



Based on region, the unified endpoint management market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The rising trend of BYOD is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the unified endpoint management market in the Asia Pacific region.

The cost associated with the deployment of UEM solutions is higher as compared to traditional endpoint management solutions. A few organizations lack appropriate funds to adopt UEM solutions. Thus, high cost of deploying UEM solutions is acting as a restraint to the growth of the unified endpoint management market.



Key players operating in the market include VMware (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), MobileIron (US), BlackBerry (Canada), Citrix Systems (US), Ivanti (US), Sophos (UK), SOTI (Canada), Jamf (US), Symantec (US), CA Technologies (US), Cisco Systems (US), and Zoho (US). These companies are focused on the adoption of various growth strategies, such as new product launches, product enhancements, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations, to strengthen their position in the unified endpoint management market.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Need for a Single UEM Solution to Manage Traditional and Non-Traditional Endpoints

Importance of Data Security in Enterprises

Restraints

High Deployment Cost of UEM Solutions

Opportunities

Support a Wide Range of Endpoints

Challenges

Device and OS Fragmentation

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Assumptions

2.4 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Top 3 Verticals in the North America Market

4.3 Asia Pacific Market By Organization Size

4.4 Unified Endpoint Management Market, By Region



5 Market Overview & Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Evolution

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.4 Challenges

5.4 Case Studies

5.4.1 Case Study 1: Train Leasing Services Company Increased Efficiency and Connectivity With UEM Solutions

5.4.2 Case Study 2: Telecommunication Company Reduces Cost With UEM Solutions

5.4.3 Case Study 3: Healthcare Service Provider Increased Efficiency of Its Home Healthcare Services With UEM Solutions



6 Unified Endpoint Management Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Services



7 Unified Endpoint Management Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.3 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)



8 Unified Endpoint Management Market, By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

8.3 Telecommunication & IT

8.4 Consumer Goods & Retail

8.5 Government & Defense

8.6 Healthcare

8.7 Manufacturing

8.8 Transportation & Logistics

8.9 Automotive

8.10 Others



9 Regional Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

9.6 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.2.1 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

10.2.2 Expansions

10.2.3 Acquisitions

10.2.4 Agreements, Collaborations & Partnerships

10.3 Market Ranking



11 Company Profiles

11.1 VMware

11.2 Microsoft

11.3 IBM

11.4 Mobileiron

11.5 Blackberry

11.6 Citrix Systems

11.7 Ivanti

11.8 Sophos

11.9 Soti

11.10 JAMF

11.11 Symantec

11.12 Zoho Corporation

11.13 Cisco Systems

11.14 CA Technologies



