Global Unified Endpoint Management Market 2018-2022 to Reach $7.06 Billion Growing at a CAGR of 38.2%

The "Unified Endpoint Management Market by Type (Solutions and Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunication & IT, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The unified endpoint management market is estimated to be USD 1.40 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 7.06 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 38.2% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the need to ensure data security in enterprises. However, high cost of deploying UEM solutions is acting as a restraint to the growth of the unified endpoint management market.
Based on type, the solutions segment is estimated to lead the unified endpoint management market in 2017. The management of several traditional and non-traditional endpoints becomes a critical challenge for enterprises. Thus, enterprises are engaged in the adoption of UEM solutions to enhance performance, adhere to compliance requirements, and reduce security risks and costs.
Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment is estimated to lead the unified endpoint management market in 2017. Large enterprises are adopting UEM solutions to reduce operational costs, secure endpoint configurations, and reduce the risk of cyber-attacks.
Based on region, the unified endpoint management market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The rising trend of BYOD is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the unified endpoint management market in the Asia Pacific region.
The cost associated with the deployment of UEM solutions is higher as compared to traditional endpoint management solutions. A few organizations lack appropriate funds to adopt UEM solutions. Thus, high cost of deploying UEM solutions is acting as a restraint to the growth of the unified endpoint management market.
Key players operating in the market include VMware (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), MobileIron (US), BlackBerry (Canada), Citrix Systems (US), Ivanti (US), Sophos (UK), SOTI (Canada), Jamf (US), Symantec (US), CA Technologies (US), Cisco Systems (US), and Zoho (US). These companies are focused on the adoption of various growth strategies, such as new product launches, product enhancements, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations, to strengthen their position in the unified endpoint management market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Need for a Single UEM Solution to Manage Traditional and Non-Traditional Endpoints
- Importance of Data Security in Enterprises
Restraints
- High Deployment Cost of UEM Solutions
Opportunities
- Support a Wide Range of Endpoints
Challenges
- Device and OS Fragmentation
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segmentation
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries
2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Assumptions
2.4 Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Market
4.2 Top 3 Verticals in the North America Market
4.3 Asia Pacific Market By Organization Size
4.4 Unified Endpoint Management Market, By Region
5 Market Overview & Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Evolution
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.4 Challenges
5.4 Case Studies
5.4.1 Case Study 1: Train Leasing Services Company Increased Efficiency and Connectivity With UEM Solutions
5.4.2 Case Study 2: Telecommunication Company Reduces Cost With UEM Solutions
5.4.3 Case Study 3: Healthcare Service Provider Increased Efficiency of Its Home Healthcare Services With UEM Solutions
6 Unified Endpoint Management Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.3 Services
7 Unified Endpoint Management Market, By Organization Size
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Large Enterprises
7.3 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
8 Unified Endpoint Management Market, By Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
8.3 Telecommunication & IT
8.4 Consumer Goods & Retail
8.5 Government & Defense
8.6 Healthcare
8.7 Manufacturing
8.8 Transportation & Logistics
8.9 Automotive
8.10 Others
9 Regional Analysis
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)
9.6 Latin America
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Competitive Situations and Trends
10.2.1 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements
10.2.2 Expansions
10.2.3 Acquisitions
10.2.4 Agreements, Collaborations & Partnerships
10.3 Market Ranking
11 Company Profiles
11.1 VMware
11.2 Microsoft
11.3 IBM
11.4 Mobileiron
11.5 Blackberry
11.6 Citrix Systems
11.7 Ivanti
11.8 Sophos
11.9 Soti
11.10 JAMF
11.11 Symantec
11.12 Zoho Corporation
11.13 Cisco Systems
11.14 CA Technologies
